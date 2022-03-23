How to get a PS Plus subscription for GTA Online in 2022?

GTA Online has been relaunched for a new console generation, namely the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. However, the core requirements for playing the game on PlayStation consoles haven't changed.

PS4 and PS5 gamers will still require a PS Plus subscription to play the game. This article informs about playing GTA Online on PlayStation consoles, including all the details of a PS Plus subscription.

Everything to know about PS Plus subscription requirements in GTA Online (as of March 2022)

How to get a PS Plus subscription

PlayStation Plus is a paid subscription service that is mandatory for playing multiplayer games on PlayStation consoles. This requirement is common for GTA Online or any other game.

To subscribe to PS Plus, players must do the following:

Select the PS Plus logo and select Join PlayStation Plus from the function screen, and then make the purchase.

When the payment is complete, the PS Plus logo will appear on the profile screen. It also appears next to features available exclusive to PS Plus members and on content from the PlayStation Store.

Players should note that the service automatically renews at the end of the subscription period. To turn off automatic renewals, players must go to Settings > Account Management > Account Information > PlayStation Subscriptions > Turn Off Auto-Renew.

GTA Online currently free on PS5

GTA Online is now available as a standalone title for next-gen consoles and is less expensive than the base game on the Xbox store. Meanwhile, PS5 owners can get the game for free if they install it by June 14. There's no standalone Online mode on the PS4, and players who wish to play it on this console will still need to buy it.

Despite being free of cost on the PS5, PlayStation gamers will still need a PS Plus subscription to play it, irrespective of the console. This is due to Sony's policy of restricting multiplayer access to those with a paid subscription. There's no such restriction on the Xbox store, and some players believe a one-time purchase is better than a subscription.

Costs of a PS Plus membership

There are three main options for PS Plus membership that GTA Online players will have to choose between:

$9.99 for a month

$24.99 for 3 months

$59.99 for 12 months

The 12-month subscription is generally regarded as the best choice as it is the most value for money. The annual cost of paying the monthly subscription is $119.88. In the meantime, paying quarterly will cost $99.96 per year. The 12-month subscription is equivalent to simply paying $5 per month.

