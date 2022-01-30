PlayStation Infinite is rumored to be a three-tiered upcoming Game Pass competitor

According to recent rumors, Sony’s Game Pass competitor, which merges PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into a three-tiered subscription service, is called PlayStation Infinite.

PlayStation Infinite's target is of course the Xbox Game Pass, which over the last few years, has established itself as the dominant gaming subscription service. The Xbox Game Pass offers players hundreds of top-tier games, including Day 1 releases, across both PC and Xbox consoles (One and Series X|S), for a monthly fee.

While PlayStation was initially reluctant with its Game Pass business model, according to recent rumors, the brand might be looking to establish its own subscription service to rival Game Pass and offer PlayStation titles for a subscription fee.

Could PlayStation Infinite compete with the success of Game Pass?

PlayStation has been rumored to be developing a Game Pass competitor for quite a while. According to earlier reporting, PlayStation’s alleged subscription service is being developed under the code name “Spartacus”, and it is set to combine the features of both PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now to offer a singular subscription.

For those unaware, both PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now are subscription services offered by Sony. PlayStation Plus offers players a select few titles per month along with Multiplayer access and the PlayStation Plus Collection for PS5 owners. On the other hand, PlayStation now offers players a library of PS3 and PS4 games.

Usman @SKizzleAXE Rumor: PlayStation Infinite is what the Gamepass equivalent will be called



It will have 3 tiers



- Gold

- Platinum

- Ultimate Rumor: PlayStation Infinite is what the Gamepass equivalent will be calledIt will have 3 tiers- Gold- Platinum- Ultimate https://t.co/dTGQtUfZnl

The upcoming service, which is set to replace both PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, is rumored to be titled PlayStation Infinite. The service is rumored to have three tiers, with a library of backward compatible titles relegated to the highest tier. While there is no official information as of yet, the rumored tiers are as follows:

PlayStation Infinite Tier 1 (Gold)

Online Multiplayer

PlayStation Plus monthly games

100 GB cloud storage

Share Play

Exclusive member discounts

Exclusive game content

PlayStation Plus Collection

Game Help

PlayStation Infinite Tier 2 (Platinum)

Online Multiplayer

PlayStation Plus monthly games

100 GB cloud storage

Share Play

Exclusive member discounts

Exclusive game content

PlayStation Plus Collection

Game Help

A large catalog of PS4 and eventually PS5 games

PlayStation Infinite Tier 3 (Ultimate)

Online Multiplayer

PlayStation Plus monthly games

100 GB cloud storage

Share Play

Exclusive member discounts

Exclusive game content

PlayStation Plus Collection

Game Help

A large catalog of PS4 and eventually PS5 games

Game Streaming

Library of classic PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games

Extended demos.

The most exciting part about the service is undoubtedly the library of classic PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. This rumor is further emphasized with PlayStation pulling PlayStation Plus cards from storefronts, as well as PS3 games and trophies showing up in PS5.

Usman @SKizzleAXE PlayStation has changed some wording so I think the announcement is soon



If the rumor of PS Infinite is true, we'll know soon. PlayStation has changed some wording so I think the announcement is soonIf the rumor of PS Infinite is true, we'll know soon. https://t.co/5GtFJgutlr

Fans are already quite excited about being able to review their favorite games with backward compatibility. However, a few players are uncertain about Sony blocking backward compatibility behind a paywall, essentially.

Also Read Article Continues below

It is uncertain if and when the new Playstation Infinite service will be released.

Edited by Ashish Yadav