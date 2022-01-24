×
PlayStation fans mistook an AD teaser for PS5 backward compatibility for the PS1, PS2, and PS3

PlayStation community mistakes AD teaser for PS backward compatibility (Image via Sony)
Abhishek Mallick
Modified Jan 24, 2022
The PlayStation community recently mistook an advertisement teaser for backward compatibility. A large part of the fanbase felt the teaser was Sony’s way of telling them that the PS5 might just get backward compatibility for PS1, PS2, and PS3, in the coming months.

Fans Thought PlayStation Was Teasing PS1, PS2, PS3 Backwards Compatibility, But It's Just a New Ad pushsquare.com/news/2022/01/f… #Repost #PS5 #PS3 #PS2 #PS1 https://t.co/n9NkufzgFy

Unfortunately for the hopefuls, that is not the case, and Sony currently has no plans to bring compatibility further than the PS4. As the teaser had the words 1,2, and 3 on it, it confused fans into feeling that backward compatibility for the older models might just be something that Sony is working on.

#米津玄師 x #PlayStation米津玄師さんが、PlayStation®の新CMに出演決定。1・2・3は、PlayStationの合言葉。1月23日に、起動。#PlayHasNoLimits https://t.co/AuRK01ZYJ3

However, the tweet was just teasing an AD, which had the numbers in it as part of the lyrics as well as the launch date for the song “Play has no limits.” The advertisement, featuring Kenshi Yonezu, dropped earlier today, dispelling all speculations around backward compatibility once and for all.

PlayStation AD mistaken for backward compatibility

#米津玄師 x #PlayStation米津玄師さんが出演する、PlayStation®の新CMがオンエアスタート！米津さんの新曲｢POP SONG｣が初登場。#米津玄師POPSONG #PlayHasNoLimits https://t.co/77Ng9Sy7Yd

Most of the confusion with the original tweet was primarily with the English-speaking fans who saw the numbers with the word “PlayStation” and tried to put two and two together. This led them to think that perhaps Sony was teasing backward compatibility for the PS5.

In fact, the numbers 1,2, and 3, were shown as 1.23, which was revealing the date for the launch of the AD video featuring popular Japanese popstar and music producer Kenshi Yonezu.

It’s important to note here that while the original tweet might not have been the teaser for a PS1, PS2, or PS3 backward compatibility, it does not mean that Sony will not look to bring it in the future.

While the number of games in the PS5 has increased considerably in recent months, the total list of titles that are optimally compatible with its hardware is rather limited.

As Sony fans are seeing a “PS5-focused” approach from both the developers and the player base, some feel that making the latest console compatible with titles of the older PlayStation might boost its popularity significantly.

