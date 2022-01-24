PlayStation fans mistook an AD teaser for PS5 backward compatibility for the PS1, PS2, and PS3

The PlayStation community recently mistook an advertisement teaser for backward compatibility. A large part of the fanbase felt the teaser was Sony’s way of telling them that the PS5 might just get backward compatibility for PS1, PS2, and PS3, in the coming months.

Unfortunately for the hopefuls, that is not the case, and Sony currently has no plans to bring compatibility further than the PS4. As the teaser had the words 1,2, and 3 on it, it confused fans into feeling that backward compatibility for the older models might just be something that Sony is working on.

However, the tweet was just teasing an AD, which had the numbers in it as part of the lyrics as well as the launch date for the song “Play has no limits.” The advertisement, featuring Kenshi Yonezu, dropped earlier today, dispelling all speculations around backward compatibility once and for all.

PlayStation AD mistaken for backward compatibility

Most of the confusion with the original tweet was primarily with the English-speaking fans who saw the numbers with the word “PlayStation” and tried to put two and two together. This led them to think that perhaps Sony was teasing backward compatibility for the PS5.

In fact, the numbers 1,2, and 3, were shown as 1.23, which was revealing the date for the launch of the AD video featuring popular Japanese popstar and music producer Kenshi Yonezu.

It’s important to note here that while the original tweet might not have been the teaser for a PS1, PS2, or PS3 backward compatibility, it does not mean that Sony will not look to bring it in the future.

While the number of games in the PS5 has increased considerably in recent months, the total list of titles that are optimally compatible with its hardware is rather limited.

As Sony fans are seeing a “PS5-focused” approach from both the developers and the player base, some feel that making the latest console compatible with titles of the older PlayStation might boost its popularity significantly.

