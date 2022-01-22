Should you play the Nathan Drake Collection before Uncharted: Lost Legacy on PS5?

An important question is whether gamers should play the Nathan Drake Collection before diving into Uncharted: Lost Legacy on the PlayStation 5. Lost Legacy is coming to the console as a part of the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection, alongside Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.

While Lost Legacy is very much its own game, and is a standalone expansion to Uncharted 4: A Thief’s end, should players tackle the Nathan Drake Collection first? They don’t have to, but it will add a significant amount of depth and understanding of the franchise.

Players don't have to play the Nathan Drake Collection first, but for Uncharted: Lost Legacy it helps gain more understanding

While the first game, Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, is incredibly old and did not age especially well, it sets the stage for many of the characters that players will interact with. To this day, fans care about Drake and the cast of characters he interacts with across the original trilogy.

While the first game did not age well, Uncharted 2: Among Thieves and Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception certainly did. There’s a great deal of charm in all three games, learning more about the charming, cunning Nathan Drake, and the many adventures he finds himself on.

The first appearance of treasure hunter Nathan Drake in Uncharted: Drake's Fortune is unforgettable. The rumored descendant of Francis Drake, he seeks out the lost treasure of El Dorado. It was an exciting concept to see come to life, and set the stage for the Uncharted franchise.

Uncharted 2: Among Thieves is often heralded as one of the best games in the Uncharted series. It’s set two years after Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune and follows Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer. The two are searching for the lost city of Shambhala and the Cintamani Stone. They are racing against a Serbian war criminal (Zoran Lazarević) and a crew of mercenaries.

As Chloe Frazer is the playable character in Uncharted: Lost Legacy, meeting her here gives some understanding of her motivations and will help players appreciate and understand the story of Lost Legacy more.

It’s often said that Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception overreaches a bit to end the series in a downbeat manner. However, it’s still an incredibly fun game to play. The pacing doesn’t feel as good as Uncharted 2, but there’s a lot of lore and gameplay to appreciate in the Nathan Drake Collection.

Uncharted: Lost Legacy stands just fine as its own game, and serves as an excellent companion piece to Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. Playing the trilogy before tackling 4 will bring a lot more enjoyment to the fourth game in the franchise, and will also introduce you to the heroine of Uncharted: Lost Legacy in Chloe Frazer.

For story-driven games, having context and knowing previous stories adds to the overall experience. That makes going through the Nathan Drake collection a must for people interested in the upcoming Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection, especially Uncharted: Lost Legacy.

