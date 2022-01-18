5 things to know about Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves ahead of its upcoming launch

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection is on the way soon to PlayStation 5, with a January 28, 2022 release. The release date for PC is still “2022”, but there is still a great deal to look forward to in the Naughty Dog release. Though the release will not have new single-player content, Uncharted’s upcoming launch will be a technical upgrade and should justify the price.

Though the title goes live for $49.99, players who own either of the PlayStation 4 games can upgrade to the digital version of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection for just $10, which may sweeten the deal for people on the fence.

The game launches on PlayStation 5 on January 28, 2022. There is a great deal players ought to know before getting started.

1) Don't be afraid of stealth and aim assist in Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves

Combat is one of the big draws to the Uncharted franchise, but long, drawn-out shootouts drain health and ammo. That’s why it is crucial to consider stealth when hunting for treasure. If the player wants, they can go out and shoot anyone who is a problem, but ammo can become scarce.

Stealthing through the jungle is fun and satisfying. Players can hide in the water, on ledges, among the trees and bushes, and so much more. It adds depth to combat and allows players to make melee stealth kills or use a silent pistol to take out targets.

In Uncharted: Lost Legacy, players can also get combo takedowns with Chloe and Nadine. This requires timing and practice since Nadine’s AI isn’t terrific. Crafty treasure hunters can also take out a few threats first and then turn them into a blazing gunfight to make the fight shorter.

Not everyone is a master marksman, though, so do not be afraid to use Aim Assist as offered in this collection. It can make those tense stealth moments a lot easier to manage.

2) Set aside plenty of time for cutscenes before playing

The Uncharted games have lengthy cutscenes and plenty of stories to tell, and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves is no exception. Players who don’t set aside time may watch a cutscene and then only do one or two things in-game before stopping.

The beginning of Uncharted 4 is incredibly guilty of this, where there is a lengthy chunk of non-interactive content to sit through. Some players may choose to skip through these, but if treasure hunters want to enjoy all the gorgeous visuals in the cutscenes, make time for them.

3) PlayStation 5 has upgraded features worth noticing

DualSense controllers are one of the most extraordinary things about the PlayStation 5. Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves takes advantage of the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

The feel of this in other games is incredible and will likely be in Uncharted. The studio has also said that combat, driving, and in-game actions like swinging from ropes have improved.

Spatial 3D Audio will also be a feature in this collection, adding a great deal of immersion and depth to the game's sound. On top of this, PlayStation 5 owners can look forward to incredible, fast load times and gorgeous visuals.

In particular, the game will have three visual modes. Fidelity Mode targets 30 fps, is for people who want the best 4k visual experience. Then there's Standard Performance, for 60 fps. Performance+ Mode is new for Naughty Dog and aims for 120 fps and a 1080p resolution.

4) New trophy lists are possible

The Uncharted series has been well-known for trophies over the years. After all, Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune was the first Platinum Trophy ever on PlayStation. There is no confirmation of a new trophy list, but it makes sense that there will be.

For example, Uncharted 4’s multiplayer content, while beloved, will not be featured in Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves, so having trophies for it would simply not make sense. There will be new trophy lists for players to go for.

All PlayStation 4 games that received PlayStation 5 releases have a separate trophy list to unlock. Hence, we can expect the same here.

5) Buy before February 3 for free movie tickets (in certain regions)

Uncharted @unchartedmovie Looking good while stealing $5 billion in treasure counts as a skill, right? #UnchartedMovie is exclusively in movie theaters February 18. Looking good while stealing $5 billion in treasure counts as a skill, right? #UnchartedMovie is exclusively in movie theaters February 18. https://t.co/QLaANLIrj0

A good reason Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves is launching in late January could be to take advantage of the February Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland. Sony is making sure as many people get into Uncharted as possible, and that’s why there are free movie tickets available.

There is a catch or two, though. This is only for users in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. Players in those regions who buy Uncharted before February 3 2022, will be eligible for a free ticket to see the first major motion picture for the franchise. There is now a significant reason to pick up Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves at launch for fans in those countries excited about the movie.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection releases on January 28, 2022, for PlayStation 5, and later in 2022 for PC.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar