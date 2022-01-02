When is Uncharted Legacy of Thieves releasing for PS5?

Uncharted fans have a big 2022 coming up, and the movie featuring Tom Holland will not be the only news that will excite them. Uncharted Legacy of Thieves is now up for pre-order, and fans will be able to enjoy the best of modern generation graphics and play as their favorite characters, Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer.

Uncharted has been a massive success over the years as the game has been able to craft beautiful storytelling along with exciting gameplay. Both Uncharted 4: A Theif's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy have been great successes with their releases.

With Uncharted Legacy of Thieves coming up very soon, even PC gamers will be able to enjoy the thrill-based adventure rides that have been staples of the series.

When can fans enjoy the Uncharted Legacy of Thieves on the PS5?

PS5 fans will not have to wait too long after the turn of the year. As per the official PlayStation Store, Uncharted Legacy of Thieves has a release date of January 28, 2022.

The game is a bundle of the two recent games — Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

Users will be able to play both titles with two separate protagonists. If they own a copy of one of the two games, they can avail a discounted upgrade price to avail the other one.

What changes can players expect?

While there have been no indications of changes to the storyline, it remains to be seen if games get any creative tweaks. However, the new collection brings two of the most popular Uncharted games to the next generation consoles, including a host of graphic upgrades.

Users can enjoy these games in three separate modes, allowing them to enjoy 4k resolution at 60 FPS or up to 120 FPS at 1080P resolution. Either way, it's a great way to enjoy both the Uncharted games at a significantly upgraded visual display.

Both titles also come with Dualsense support, so it provides a wonderful opportunity for new and older gamers to get two separate Uncharted experiences at a bundled price.

When will the Uncharted Legacy of Thieves be released on Steam?

PC gamers have some great news: Uncharted Legacy of Thieves will also be available on their gaming rigs. As of now, the game's Steam page doesn't have an exact date. However, with the title releasing in January on PS5, fans can expect the game to come out soon after, in February or March.

However, there could be further delays because, unlike the PS5 store, the game was not available for pre-order on the Steam page at the time of writing.

Edited by Ravi Iyer