5 free games that will be available for PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers at launch

Sony PlayStation’s PS Plus is seeing a major change coming soon, with PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now merging into one all-new service. With three tiers of pricing, it offers a wide variety of games that will be available for fans to play online.

At its highest tier, PlayStation Plus Premium will even have PS3 games via cloud streaming, among other classic PlayStation games. The Extra and Premium fans will get access to a wide catalog of games to play online. The full list is not available, but several games have been confirmed.

What games are confirmed for the Extra and Premium PS Plus tiers?

PlayStation Plus Extra will add roughly 400 PlayStation 4 and Playstation 5 games for fans to play online and will cost $14.99 per month or $99.99 a year. This will include both third and first-party games.

The final tier, PlayStation Plus Premium, adds an additional 340 games, including PlayStation 3 games via cloud streaming, as well as PlayStation, PlayStation 2, and PSP games for streaming and downloading options. Cloud streaming will be available for those as well, in markets that allow for it. This tier costs $17.99 a month or $119.99 a year.

While there are many games that will no doubt be on this list, some games have already been confirmed.

5 games confirmed by PS Plus Extra/Premium

Death Stranding

God of War

Marvel’s Spider-Man/Miles Morales

Mortal Kombat 11

Returnal

5) Death Stranding

Hideo Kojima’s masterpiece, Death Stranding, is confirmed to be a part of this PS Plus collection. Developed by Kojima Productions, it is the first game the fableld developer put out after leaving Konami. Taking place in the distant future, the world has been hammered by a phenomenon known as the “death stranding.”

A lengthy post-apocalyptic title, it is filled with gorgeous visuals and a great deal of exploration. The player controls Sam, who is essentially a delivery man, bringing much-needed supplies from one area to the next. He’s also trying to rescue his sister at the same time, so there’s a lot to this title.

4) God of War

2018's PlayStation 4 hit God of War is coming to this collection as well. An action-adventure title by Santa Monica Studio, Kratos and his adopted son wander the frozen Nordic wastelands and get up to the arduous task of slaying gods and monsters.

Leaving the Greek world behind, perhaps forever, he tried to find a new life in the Nordic wastelands, but his past always seems to catch up with him. New challenges and powerful gods await the mighty Kratos and, new for this game, his Leviathan axe.

3) Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a spin-off to Marvel’s Spider-Man, but also stands out on its own merits. In the third-person action-adventure title, Miles Morales swings his way through New York City, fighting crime and unlocking collectibles.

An open-world version of Manhattan awaits players, and those who played Marvel’s Spider-Man will feel right at home with essentially the same control scheme and gameplay mechanics. It is also worth noting that Marvel’s Spider-Man is also on this confirmed list, but Miles Morales is the more recent of the two games.

2) Mortal Kombat 11

NetherRealm Studios’ Mortal Kombat 11 is confirmed on the list of PS Plus games as well, but there is no word on whether it will include all of the DLC that the vanilla game eventually went on to get. A brutal and grisly fighting game, it is exactly what fans remember and love about the Mortal Kombat franchise: awesome combat, ultra-violent finishing moves and, as of the last few games, DLC characters. A 2-D fighting game that premiered on many systems, PlayStation Plus owners will bring the Kombat home for free.

1) Returnal

Perhaps the newest game on the confirmed list of titles for PS Plus’s new system is 2021’s Returnal. A third-person Roguelike shooter, Returnal recently received an update that offered a new endless mode, the Tower of Sisyphus.

It’s a challenging game with plenty to unlock and new ways to play, thanks to the co-op mode and the Tower of Sisyphus mode. It pits the player against a hostile, chaotic, alien planet, and leaves them to find a way to survive.

There will no doubt be more games added to the PS Plus roster soon as there are 400+ mentioned in the blog by Sony. As of now, these are the five games that fans can surely expect to be available to play for free when this new system kicks off.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee