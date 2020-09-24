Top 5 Fatalities in Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 is unique among the current generation of fighting games in terms of its intensity and brutality. No other game indulges so heavily in the almost comic levels of gore and bodily destruction as Mortal Kombat, with most eschewing blood in favor of bruises and scratches in favor of scuff marks. The pinnacle for Mortal Kombat are its iconic fatalities, the match ending finishers that are often as creative as they are bloody.

How to do Fatalities in Mortal Kombat 11

Fatalities in Mortal Kombat are performed by inputting a fast combination of actions during the “Finish Them” screen at the end of the match. The exact combination of actions, and the distance at which you must input them, changes based on the fatality in question, with each kharacter having multiple fatalities to choose from.

If you’re curious about which fatalities are the most interesting then take a look at the top 5 fatalities in Mortal Kombat.

Disclaimer: Mortal Kombat is an M rated game that features intense violence and gore, so reader discretion is advised. Additionally, because of the nature of this list, these are going to be opinions, and you may not see your favorite fatalities on this list. Be sure to take a look at all of them, if you want, and pick out your own favorites.

Mortal Kombat 11 Fatality 5: Meat Slicer (Kung Lao)

Alright, perhaps I’m a bit of a fanboy for Kung Lao. As a kharacter, he’s easily my favorite, and I’d be remiss if I didn’t include at least one of his fatalities on the list.

Meat Slicer features Kung Lao making his iconic Razor-Rimmed Hat spin, floating in the air, as he swings his helpless victim into the hazard repeatedly, shredding him apart with each spin. It’s simple, and relatively clean, but creative and fun all the same. But Kung Lao’s fatalities aren’t quite as interesting as the others, so he takes the number five spot on this list.

Mortal Kombat 11 Fatality 4: Road Rash (Kabal)

Kabal is one of the more interesting kharacters in the Mortal Kombat universe. This mysterious man fights with a pair of hooked swords, has the ability to run as fast as the Flash, Kabal uses all of his iconic features in this interesting fatality.

He quickly runs towards his victim, hooks them by the shoulder and drags them along the ground, to great and gory effect, only to throw them and teleport in front of them, after which he lines up his swords and cuts them in half. The whole thing is typical of the gore and brutality featured in Mortal Kombat, while being unique and not simply another “kharacter A punches kharacter B really hard” fatalities.

Mortal Kombat 11 Fatality 3: Party Pooper (The Joker)

The Joker has two very good fatalities, and you could just as easily swap out Party Pooper for Pop Goes the Mortal. However, for anyone who has played the classic Mortal Kombat games, The Joker’s spoof on “Friendships” is as hilarious as the kharacter often claims to be.

The Joker hands his defeated enemy a cake, and a poorly made sign reading FRIENDSHIP drops down. The cake’s candle burns down until the pastry explordes, throwing the victim into the air, after which the Joker shoots the remaining body to bits.

This fatality might not be quite as gory as usual, but the way it breaks the fourth wall and pokes fun at the game’s Friendships makes it more entertaining than most of the others.

Mortal Kombat 11 Fatality 2: A New Species (D’Vorah)

If you’ve ever seen anyone talk about which fatalities in Mortal Kombat 11 shocked or surprised them most, then you’ve heard about this one for sure.

D’Vorah uses her spikes to stun her victim before spitting larvae into their mouth. After a few moments, the infected victim’s body sprouts limbs resembling D’Vorah’s extra legs, and their head splits open to reveal an insectoid head underneath.

Shocking, gory, creative, and existentially terrifying, this is the type of body horror Mortal Kombat is known for, and could easily take the number one spot if it hadn’t already been talked about non-stop since the game’s release. If you’re new to Mortal Kombat, this will probably be your favorite for some time, but if you’ve been playing for a while then you’ve probably seen this enough for the surprise to be gone.

Mortal Kombat 11 Fatality 1: Kondemned to the Damned (Shang Tsung)

Shang Tsung was arguably the very first “villain” of Mortal Kombat. Initially made and designed as a way of saving time and money (in Mortal Kombat 1, Shang Tsung only ever fought as some version of another kharacter), Shang Tsung has managed to come into his own as a kharacter since.

Kondemned to the Damned has Shang Tsung bind his victim with magical chains, raise them up, and open a pit to Mortal Kombat’s version of hell beneath them. Skeletal demons pour out of the pit and begin tearing at the body hanging atop them, eviscerating it and eventually rending its skeleton free of its flesh to drag down below.

Terrifying, gory, and completely without mercy, this fatality typifies everything you can expect from Mortal Kombat.