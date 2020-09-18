Top 5 Kharacters in Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath

Mortal Kombat is one of the longest lasting fighting games still on the market, and one that has a legacy of being brutal, wild, and unique among fighting games. But the game is also more komplex than expected, with 34 kharacters to choose from, each with 3 variations, there’s plenty to choose from. If you’re curious about Mortal Kombat, or just want to play someone new, here’s 5 kharacters that should be on your radar.

Mortal Kombat Kharacter # 5. Kung Lao

I Guess Kung Lao is De-Confirmed for MK12 LOLhttps://t.co/we22YfdEAh pic.twitter.com/MbTWczyE4a — NASR X-Azeez (@NASR_Azeez) September 17, 2020

Kung Lao is perhaps one of the most identifiable kharacters in Mortal Kombat. His Razor-Rimmed Hat is one of the symbols of the game that even people who don’t play the game can recognize as coming from Mortal Kombat. Kung Lao is a fun enough character, with plenty of fast attacks and strong kombos.

You should pick Kung Lao in Mortal Kombat 11 if you like playing fast and aggressively, and putting in the work to learn how to build an offense and dismantle a defense. Kung Lao excels at frustrating and smothering his opponents, and making them feel desperate. You should always be aware of your opponent’s mental state, especially if you expect them to throw out an armor move to get you away from them.

Kung Lao’s Lotus Fist variation compliments his aggression by giving you an orbiting projectile to continue your pressure. Kung Lao begs the question, why should you ever have to stop your aggression if the opponent doesn’t make you?

Mortal Kombat Kharacter # 4. Liu Kang

I wanted to get Liu Kang out there early as he’s the other half of the Shaolin pair. Liu Kang is a series original, stretching back all the way to Mortal Kombat 1 which featured a groundbreaking seven kharacters.

Liu Kang is like Kung Lao in a number of ways, although a little more balanced and a little less aggressive. While he still wants to be played aggressively, he has a few more options for staying safe during his pressure. Liu Kang players should be a little more careful when dealing with players who have high game knowledge, however, as many of his attacks have exploitable weaknesses against kharacters with smaller hurt boxes.

The Luohan Quan variation for Liu Kang allows players to measure their aggression and go for mixups, along with having a parry that allows them to reverse momentum if it lands and keep your opponent guessing on their own offense.

Mortal Kombat Kharakter # 3. Jacqui Briggs

“Upgraded Jacqui” has become a bit of a meme in the Mortal Kombat community, and like the above mentioned kharacters is yet another aggressive kharacter. In general, Mortal Kombat 11 rewards aggression more than defense, with its defensive tools often being avoidable by specific kharacters.

Jacqui’s biggest strength in her Upgraded variation is the added movement on her moves. Having access to a unique jump move in this variation gives her some options that other kharacters simply don’t have. The sheer variability of this move is what makes it strong; players can use it to extend combos, continue pressure, approach from a unique angle, and punish anti-air attempts.

Jacqui is great if you like having options for your attacks, she’s for the aggressive player who wants to use multiple different tools to pin her opponent down.

Mortal Kombat Kharacter #2. Cassie Cage

Y’all I miss the old Cassie cage 😔 pic.twitter.com/LQWYNraymG — Gus🐷 (@CrazymanGus) November 25, 2019

With all these aggressive kharacters running around, sometimes it helps to take a step back and make them come to you instead. Cassie allows you to punish your opponents for taking that step forward.

Cassie Cage is a relative newcomer to the series, showing up in Mortal Kombat X as the daughter of Johnny Cage and Sonya Blade. She has the youthful, spunky personality you’d expect from a child from two cocky quick witted kharacters.

If you want to dial in on this strategy, pick up her Digital Soldier variation. If you want to lean more on your kombos or aggression, however, then the Yaas Queen and Sups OD versions will give you some extra options on offense.

Overall, though, Cassie is very well rounded and best fits players who like to keep a level head during their games. If you’d rather play by watching your opponent karefully and punishing their approach, rather than playing by instinct, then Cassie will fit right into your playstyle.

Mortal Kombat Kharacter #1. The Joker

You already know who he is, do you really need a breakdown of where he komes from? Here, absent Gotham’s kaped krusader, the Joker has made a niche for himself as one of the strongest kharacters in the game.

In a game full of aggression and mobility, the Joker excels as a zoner who can keep opponents at bay in Clown Prince variation. Ace of Knaves is also strong, with a slow moving, bouncing projectile that allows him to set up into strong trapping attacks.

The Joker is the kharacter to play if you find yourself asking why you should ever have to see your opponent make a move when you can just keep them stuck in place instead.

Whether you pick him up because your a fan of The Joker, or just enjoy playing kharacters that take away options from your opponents, The Joker blends fun gameplay with enough depth to enjoy learning.