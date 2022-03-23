How to ascend the Tower of Sisyphus in Returnal

Returnal just received a new update called Ascension that brought co-op and a brand-new mode to the game.

The new mode is called the Tower of Sisyphus. It is a never-ending game mode that tasks players with battling their way up the many floors of a massive tower.

The enemies found within the tower only get more dangerous and powerful as the player ascends. However, that's all it takes to climb the tower - defeating the enemies and moving up.

The goal is for players to climb as high as they can and score as many points as possible.

How to move up the Tower of Sisyphus in Returnal

Players will first have to enter the Tower of Sisyphus. This can be done by finding the Sisyphean Translocator, a one-way travel device that sends players directly to the tower.

Players can then begin their journey up the tower, defeating hordes of enemies and trying to put their name at the top of the Tower of Sisyphus leaderboard.

Players can follow these steps to ascend the Tower of Sisyphus in Returnal:

Reach the Tower of Sisyphus.

Climb the stairs and enter the tower.

Move through the automatic door to the atrium.

Head past the entryway to the first elevator.

Take the Sisyphean Elevator to start Phase 1.

After each room and Phase, use the Sisyphean Elevator to ascend the Tower of Sisyphus.

The Sisyphean Elevator is the main way to ascend the Tower in the new Returnal update. There are several staircases that players can use to climb further up and reach these elevators.

The Tower has a variety of rooms on each level. Every room contains ways to heal, treasure, and enemies that have to be defeated. Each level or Phase will be harder than the last.

By reaching each Sisyphean Elevator, Returnal players will be moved from room to room with a chance to find super weapons. This will help immensely against the tough enemies that wait further up the tower.

As players climb the Tower of Sisyphus, they will notice it change. Not only will the enemies and items be different, but the appearance of the tower will also be altered along the way.

However, the climb will all be for nothing if Returnal players die within the Tower of Sisyphus. They might stake their place on the leaderboard but will have to start over from the bottom.

The good news is that ascending the tower doesn't change when a player starts over.

