Returnal DLC with Co-Op mode announced at PlayStation's State of Play event

A new DLC for Returnal was recently featured at PlayStation's State of Play event for March, which also showcased a lot of upcoming new games to the delight of many gamers.

The showcased video for Housemarque's Returnal was for the new upcoming DLC, called Ascension. In the trailer, players were shown the possibility of involving another player in their journey as well as a new Endless mode with a lot of potential.

PlayStation's State of Play Event showcased new DLC featuring Co-Op mode for Returnal

The trailer featured amazing cinematics showcasing the beauty of the game combined with new features of Co-Op and the Endless mode.

Co-Op mode will allow two players to journey through Atropos together

Starting with the Returnal: Ascension update, players will be able to bring another player with them for the journey. The two players will work together to see how far they can make it. According to a blog posted on playstation.com by Harry Krueger, the Game Director for Housemarque:

"In co-op, the game works in a similar fashion to single-player Returnal. However, if players get too far apart, they will be tethered back together. This is to ensure that the focus remains on cooperative gameplay and both players feel connected to the fates of each other. If one of the players is downed, there is still hope: the other one has the option to revive them."

He further added:

"But be wary that this will require some time investment, and in the heat of battle you’ll need to be mindful of the myriad surrounding threats, lest you join your fallen comrade in oblivion."

The Tower of Sisyphus will see how far players can take their game

The Tower of Sisyphus mode will allow players to effectively see how far they can take their run, as they uncover more items and discover more clues from the past. Again, Krueger weighed in on the new mode on talked about how the Tower of Sisyphus was effectively an Endless mode, true to the developer's arcade roots. He also talked about how there was no end to the tower and players would have to keep climbing, albeit with the obstacles only becoming harder. He added: "How far can you get before succumbing?"

The update should be a great addition to an already amazing game

This update to Returnal is a welcome addition, with a true endless mode and having players be able to work together for victory. With two-player playthroughs, there are sure to be some very specific strategies that will work amazing as the game goes on.

The same can be said for the Tower of Sisyphus, it's only a matter of time before a player breaks all expectations of just how far they can go.

The new DLC will be free to all players who own Returnal

Players can access the new DLC on March 22 (Image via Housemarque)

The new DLC is scheduled to be released on March 22, and will be free to all players who own the game. It has even been rumored that there will be additional clues for players to discover about Selene and her mysterious past.

