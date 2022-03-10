Ghostwire Tokyo, Forspoken, Returnal and more feature in PlayStation State of Play March 2022

Through PlayStation's State of Play, Sony's gaming division showcasing its upcoming games to fans. March's edition of the event was no different. With a stated "special focus" on Japanese publishers, the event was studded with a number of interesting titles.

State of Play provides a platform for upcoming games and expansions to provide their player base with exclusive footage and gameplay action. The previous event, held in February, focused extensively on Gran Turismo 7.

This time around, players were treated to a number of games that they are surely going to be excited about.

Players got a look at multiple titles from Japanese publishers at PlayStation State of Play

The event started off with a fast-paced reveal trailer for Exoprimal, a new IP from Capcom, slated to be released in 2023. Set in 2043, the futuristic world is dealing with the outbreak of dinosaurs. The protagonists, known as exofighters, don mecha suits to fight the threat.

The trailer for the above features a look at the different dinosaurs and gameplay mechanics employed within the game. It will be interesting to see how this pans out when it releases next year.

State of Play also provided a reveal trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, a retro collection of thirteen previously launched popular video games "with a fantastic set of new quality of life features."

Additionally, players got another look at the official launch trailer for Ghostwire Tokyo, especially from the perspective of the protagonist and his struggles with the world outside and within. The hype around the title is ever increasing as Tango Gameworks looks to release it on March 25.

Fans were also treated to a trailer for a new update coming to the critically acclaimed fan-favourite Returnal. Ascension will be adding a co-op mode to the game so that players can share their journey through the labyrinth of Atropos with other players.

It will also add The Tower of Sisyphus, which will be accessible to players who have unlocked the Icarian Grapnel. The Update 3.0 will be released on March 22, 2022. The description states:

"It’s an ascending gauntlet of increasingly dangerous phases, with each containing twenty floors. Upon entry, eliminate all the enemies on each floor and secure your passage to the next one up."

Forspoken, which has recently been delayed, got a new gameplay trailer titled "Worlds Collide" which showcases the protagonist, Frey, fight a number of entities with her supernatural powers across vast expanses. The frames look visually exciting with a chaotic beauty.

Square Enix had a further busy time during the State of Play with revealing two new games - Valkryrie Elysium and The Diofield Chromide, both releasing in 2022 - and announcing a new demo for Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin. Sadly, Final Fantasy XVI was a no-show, much to the disappointment of fans.

Other games showcased in State of Play were Trek to Yomi, a black and white samurai experience of bloodshed and death, Gigabash, the Kaiju bashing title, Gundam Evolution, the 6v6 free-to-play FPS, and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R, a fighting game that features 50 characters from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

