Death Stranding Director’s Cut reportedly headed to PC

According to a recent report, Death Stranding Director’s Cut is headed to PC. Developed by the legendary developer Hideo Kojima, the original version of the game is already available on the PC platform.

The report also mentions that the PC version of the Director's Cut will feature one of the earliest implementations of Intel’s upcoming XeSS technology.

Death Stranding Director’s Cut is reportedly coming to PC and will implement Intel’s upcoming XeSS technology

The Hideo Kojima title surprised fans with its unique and groundbreaking gameplay when it was released in 2019. The following year, Death Stranding launched on PC. In September 2021, the Director’s Cut was released for PlayStation 5 with new features, mechanics, and more, making it the most definitive version of the title until that point.

According to a leaked press release by videocardz, Intel plans to announce the upcoming ARC GPUs along with XeSS at this year’s CES. XeSS is Intel’s take on the growing trend of upscaling technology, similar to Nvidia’s DLSS and AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution. While the methods differ, the basic objective is to render the game at a lower definition before upscaling it to provide a higher resolution output with boosted framerate.

The leaked press release mentions multiple well-known game developers and publishers that will support the new technology, including: Codemasters, EXOR Studios, Fishlabs, Hashbane, IO Interactive, Illfonic, Massive Work Studios, PUBG Studios, Techland, Ubisoft, and Wonder People.

However, the most notable are Kojima Productions and 505 Games (Publisher of PC version of Death Stranding) and the mention of Death Stranding Director’s Cut.

The allegedly leaked PR document also includes a statement from 505 Games president Neil Rally regarding Death Stranding Director’s Cut PC port:

"We're delighted to announce our partnership with Intel for the Death Stranding Director's Cut edition on PC. Death Stranding has been a hugely popular game with PC players and we're excited to see how Intel's new Xess technology will enhance player experiences for Director's Cut."

The leak does seem genuine, and based on recent trends, Death Stranding Director’s Cut also making its way to the PC platform seems logical. It should be noted that neither Sportskeeda nor videocardz was able to verify the source, and as such, the information should be taken with a grain of salt until it is officially confirmed.

