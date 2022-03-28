Asmongold announces The OTK Games Expo which will showcase 30 new games

On March 27, 2022, during the shareholders' meeting, streamer organization One True King (OTK)'s founder Asmongold made a couple of big announcements. The meeting took place on Matthew "Mizkif's" primary Twitch channel.

Perhaps the biggest reveal was when Zack "Asmongold" revealed that OTK will be premiering a new show called The Games Expo.

Apart from that, the event was a huge hit and a bunch of new things, including the announcement of BruceDropEmOff joining the organization as the newest member was made.

Asmongold announces his new show The OTK Games Expo during the Shareholders Meeting

During one of the most recent livestreaming events held on Mizkif's Twitch channel, various co-founding members of the streaming organization were seen revealing their upcoming projects, shows and members associated with One True King.

One such big announcement was made by Asmongold, where he revealed that he will be hosting one of the biggest shows that the organization has conducted in recent times.

Going on to reveal the big event, Asmongold started off by mentioning that:

"Sup y'all, it's been many years that I've gone through and watched all the different gaming expos and gaming events and gaming shows and many times live reacting to them alongside with you, giving our opinions, our criticism, our comments and our feedback and talking about what we liked and what we didnt like."

Continuing to build on the anticipation towards the revelation of the announcement, the content creator spoke:

"And I thought to myself, well, I thought the same thing that I thought whenever I made this org. F**k it. I'll do it myself, and that's because on June 8th, I am doing on my channel, Twitch.tv/Asmongold, the first ever OTK Games Expo."

Giving an introduction to this upcoming event, Asmon said:

"We are going to be premiering thirty different games across a dozen different genres, and this is not just going to be just a showcase of these games, you all are going to be involved as well, because we are putting up fifty-thousand dollars of developmental prizes to help make these games a reality, that are going to be chosen by you for which games that you guys like the best."

He continued:

"We want to put a spotlight on a lot of these underrepresented developers and these people that might not have the same opportunities and the same avenues that the bigger developers and the bigger companies have, so we're going to put this out there and we're going to give those people a chance to get their games out there and really have their dreams come true."

In concuding remarks for this announcement, the organization's co-founder thanked all of his viewers and mentioned that interested developers can submit their game for a chance to be in the spotlight. The submission deadline is set for May 14, and the expo will take place on Asmongold's channel on June 8.

Fans go into a frenzy after learning about The OTK Games Expo

Audiences on Twitter were hyped up after hearing about this surprising announcement. Many fans were excited to see what this gaming expo would feature and pondered if any AAA games would be present.

yosonimbored @yosonimbord @OTKnetwork @Asmongold Looking forward to everyone getting hype for a show that will probably mainly be showing indies. I’ll be presently surprised if a single major AAA game is ever shown @OTKnetwork @Asmongold Looking forward to everyone getting hype for a show that will probably mainly be showing indies. I’ll be presently surprised if a single major AAA game is ever shown

Joey Vincek @JoeyVincek @yosonimbord @OTKnetwork @Asmongold What’s wrong with indies? Small developers getting a chance to show off their games is awesome, and you might see some stuff you like! @yosonimbord @OTKnetwork @Asmongold What’s wrong with indies? Small developers getting a chance to show off their games is awesome, and you might see some stuff you like!

marnersSIMP @MarnersSimp @OTKnetwork @Asmongold this is like e3 but for indie games ! !, but also i would like reckfuls game to be made :( @OTKnetwork @Asmongold this is like e3 but for indie games ! !, but also i would like reckfuls game to be made :(

Some fans hoped that one of the most anticipated MMORPG's would be featured in this.

Blaffi @BlaffiTV @OTKnetwork @Asmongold I hope @AshesofCreation will being featured in this Expo and we get more information.... @OTKnetwork @Asmongold I hope @AshesofCreation will being featured in this Expo and we get more information.... 🙏

Fans were appreciating how big of an event this might become for indie developers.

OTK's "Super Secret Announcement" held up to its hype and caught fans by surprise. This might be one of the most original events that would be held by a streamer/content creator organization on the platform. Fans should mark June 8, 2022 on their calendars in order to tune in on Asmongold's Twitch channel for this event.

