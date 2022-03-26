“Thank you all so much”: OTK successfully raises more than $500,000 during charity stream dedicated to Ukraine

Zack "Asmongold," the co-founder of One True King (OTK), held a charity stream on March 26, where he successfully raised more than $370k. The streamer confirmed that the streaming group had raised more than half a million dollars in total, helping those affected in Ukraine.

As the streamer went on to the final phase of his ten-hour-long stream, Asmongold thanked his viewers and the audience who helped him reach the massive goal. Speaking to his viewers about their efforts, he said:

"I want to say, guys, thank you all so much. Thank you, everybody, for doing this and making this possible."

Asmongold raises $378,947 during OTK charity stream and thanks viewers

The MMORPG streamer made the announcement during one of his prior streams and on Twitter, saying that he will be organizing a huge charity-oriented stream where viewers donated to his stream. Along with the charity, he had also planned to do a massive giveaway for his viewers where they would have a chance to win gaming consoles and other gadgets and accessories.

Spending most of his time chatting with his viewers and reacting to content, the streamer dived into the worlds of Elden Ring and Lost Ark.

Almost nine hours into his stream, Asmon had successfully raised $378k and thanked his viewers for this fantastic contribution.

A viewer in his chat inquired if his goal of raising $400k would be met. Answering that the amount will be a bit below the expected $400k goal, he thanked his audience by mentioning that:

"I want to say also, and it's okay because OTK as a group, together, like I want to let you guys know, that it's not just me, but its also been Nick (Nmplol) and Malena that have raised over a hundred thousand dollars by themselves."

Continuing to talk about his, he said:

"And obviously, they helped with other people, you know, it's on their stream as well. Rich (Rich Campbell) did an event on his own, and he raised some money too."

Mentioning how the streamer organization in total had raised more than $500,000, Asmongold said:

"And so collectively all together guys, OTK has already raised over half a million dollars for Ukraine, and that's pretty f***ing good. Man! Ain't that something, guys? So, I really really appreciate it, guys. It's probably close to six-hundred thousand, to be honest."

The internet star spoke a bit more about the topic, and soon after, he streamed for another hour, playing the Korean MMORPG, Lost Ark.

Reddit reacts to Asmongold and OTK raising more than $500k for Ukraine

Fans and audiences on Reddit were astonished to see how easily the streamer could raise so much money through a single livestream. Some fans from Ukraine thanked Asmon and his organization for their efforts.

Other members of OTK, like Nick "Nmplol," Emily "Emiru," and Malena Tudi, helped these efforts back on March 17, when they organized a charity stream. The trio successfully raised $133k for Ukrainian refugees.

