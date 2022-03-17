Twitch streamer Nmplol gives Emiru a shower, ends stream with $133k raised for Ukraine 

Nmplol's latest charity stream raised $133k for Ukrainian refugees, assisted by other members of the streamer group One True King (OTK), such as Emiru.

Nick "Nmplol"'s girlfriend Malena announced the charity fundraiser on Twitter, sharing that along with the couple, other members of OTK would be making appearances on the stream. They also hinted that a giant slip and slide was set up in their backyard, along with a 55-gallon drum of lubricant to help them slip and slide even faster.

During the stream, after going down the slip and slide, Emiru needed to wash all of the lube off her body and asked Nick to wash her down with a hose. Emiru kept murmuring to herself as she washed off, repeatedly saying, "So much lube..." as she attempted to rinse her body clean.

Nmplol thanks his stream for donating $133k to charity

Before ending the stream, Nmplol wanted to thank his community for their generous donations.

"Great job, everyone. So many people, man! You guys are awesome. You did such a great job.

He then added that he didn't believe they would receive $20k in donations, let alone $133k.

"Just massive guys, I'm blown away! I didn't think we'd reach $20k..."

He mentions that everyone who watched, donated, or participated in the event was incredible and that their original goal was blown past with ease.

"You guys are unbelievable, everyone who participated, everyone who watched, everyone who donated, our goal was $30k, that was the starting goal and we hit $133k! Thank you, everyone, from the bottom of my heart."

After the stream ended, many Reddit users shared their opinions on the event, with many explaining where the money was going.

With an overwhelming amount of support being sent towards Ukrainian refugees, this is a great example of a streamer using their influence to try and help others.

