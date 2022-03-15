“I have validation”: Small Twitch streamer has wholesome reaction to Emiru finding his clip funny

Twitch streamer Emily 'Emiru' Schunk, widely popular for her cosplay, League of Legends, and other content on the purple platform, often shares hilarious clips from lesser-known content creators on the platform.

During a recent live stream, she reacted to an up-and-coming streamer, Suncraker0's clip, and seemed to enjoy it tremendously.

Suncracker0 was left awestruck upon coming across the popular streamer's reaction to his clip. Suncracker0 was over the moon and even stated, "I have validation!"

Suncracker0's heartwarming reaction to Emiru loving his clip

The content creator for OTK Network is a popular face in the Twitch community, with close to 800K followers on the streaming platform.

In her latest stream, majorly focussing on her Super Mario 64 adventures, she came across Suncraker0's hysterical clip of his silly actions while reacting to other rib-tickling videos.

The streamer shared the aforementioned clip with her fans while laughingly reacting and calling it a "good clip." Suncracker0 couldn't believe that one of Twitch's biggest cosplay stars and streamers liked his content.

"Yes! Yes! I have validation! Chat's omegalul-ing."

Suncraker0's reaction was shared on Twitch's unofficial live stream subreddit, r/LivestreamFail, and individuals on Reddit seemed to have similar reactions to Emiru's.

One Redditor made an interesting comment about Suncracker0's reaction, which even made the streamer reply to it.

One fan even wished well and good fortune to the Twitch streamer in the comments section of the Reddit post.

Suncracker0 has over four thousand followers on the streaming platform. Most of his streams usually fall under the "Just Chatting" section and usually make content based on Minecraft, Super Mario 64, Gartic Phone, SpeedRunners and many more. His hilarious reactions while streaming are often loved by his viewers and his followers continue to grow because of the same.

A boost from a high-profile streamer sharing his clip could incredibly catapult his growth and success on a highly competitive platform such as Twitch. It would also do wonders for his confidence since popular streamers finding his clip funny essentially means he is on the right path.

