Partnered Twitch streamer EEvisu banned from the platform, leaving fans in shock

Popular Fortnite and Mario Kart 8, Deluxe streamer EEvisu, has been banned on Twitch for violating community guidelines or Terms of Service on March 7, 2022, as per StreamerBans.

EEvisu, the content creator with close to 70k followers on Twitch, was banned following an in-real-life stream at the G4 Smash Ultimate Invitational event, probably due to a racial slur as per EEvisu's latest tweet.

Twitch streamer EEvisu's ban came in abruptly

StreamerBans revealed the news of the ban. As of now, there is no clear cause given for EEvisu’s sudden ban. Additionally, the Twitch partner has not spoken on the potential reason for the ban.

EE »★« @EEvisu I was suppose to cast the G4 smash event but cause automated Twitch bot thinks I’m a red headed ginger using the N word I’ll just be helping behind the scenes instead today lmaooo. Multiple ways to secure the bag 🤝



Plugged in Bam/Max to go along with Charles!



In March 2020, EEvisu was banned from the streaming platform for three days for the first time. His second ban comes two years after the first one in the same month.

Image via @eevisu1 on Instagram

EEvisu is known for his eccentric and engaging Twitch streams and YouTube videos. Unfortunately, it looks like a section of his latest stream might have been the reason behind the ban. However, this is purely speculation at the moment.

Fans react to EEVisu’s unanticipated ban

The ban's shocking timing surprised every fan as many took to Twitter to express their disbelief and astonishment.

A few individuals even claimed that the ban was "deserved." Others suggested it was bound to happen.

SlamJamicus @SlamJamicus @StreamerBans @EEvisu I knew this shit was happening after he said that lmao @StreamerBans @EEvisu I knew this shit was happening after he said that lmao

Fans of EEvisu demanded the ban be revoked:

While one Twitter at went as far as suggesting Twitch bans its personalities for "fun."

The ban has left the content creator’s audience and the entire streaming community surprised as many continue to speculate on the reasons for the ban.

EEvisu's Twitch channel is popular among the Super Smash community. The vivid gamer's Twitch streams usually fall under the 'Just Chatting' section. He can often be seen playing Super Smash Bros. for Wii U and Super Smash Bros.

