"I will find your home! An eye for an eye!" PewDiePie blows up Ancient City and kills Warden in Minecraft

World-famous YouTuber PewDiePie recently witnessed the Warden in a new Minecraft 1.19 snapshot. In the previous video, he made a mistake and spawned the terrifying mob in his base.

However, in his latest Minecraft clip, the streamer ventured into the Deep Dark biome and explored the Ancient City. Later on, he blew up the structure and returned to his base to kill the beast.

The Minecraft 1.19 snapshot featuring the new mob and biome has taken the community by storm. Thousands of players, famous streamers, and content creators have jumped into the game to explore new additions, including PewDiePie.

He has been playing the sandbox game for about two years now, and it has been one of his most-watched gameplays. He started with a normal survival world in 2019 but switched to the hardcore mode in late 2020.

Since then, he has made a massive base in his world and occasionally plays the game whenever something new is added.

PewDiePie explores and blows up Ancient City in Minecraft and defeats the Warden at his base

The video started with him addressing the fact that the Warden has taken over his Minecraft base. He continued where he left off in the previous video that ended with him spawning the newest mob.

He saw his pet 'donkey' and humorously told it not to make any sound. Soon, he laid eyes on the Warden, and the darkness effect got applied immediately. The internet star flew away from the scene, too scared to face the terrifying beast. tAs he stood at the edge of his Minecraft base, he screamed at the Warden (1:39 in the video):

"I will find your home! An eye for an eye, Mr. Warden. I will find your home."

Soon enough, he found the Ancient City, but another Warden spawned as PewDiePie made a slight noise, activating a sculk shrieker. In sheer panic and fear, he screamed and ran back to the tunnel he was coming from.

The 32-year-old later found the beast stuck between blocks as he kept hitting him with his sword. After a long time, the strongest mob was killed.

Fighting the mob with a sword (Image via PewDiePie YouTube)

Once again, the Swede entered the city to explore and immediately destroyed all the sculk shrieker blocks that spawned the mob. He looted some chests where he only found candles and bones.

PewDiePie was blown away by the enormity of the new Minecraft structure and continued to explore. He exclaimed (6:45 in the video):

"Dude, this place is huge! So very big and large. This looks insane, dude."

He started placing stacks of TNT wherever he could and prepared to blow up a part of the whole structure. He activated one of them and saw huge amounts of explosions while laughing hard and rejoicing.

Explosions from TNT in the Ancient City (Image via PewDiePie YouTube)

Eventually, the Gothenburg native returned to his base to fight the Warden, who had taken over his home. He humorously talked to his pets as he sneaked into his base to take arrows and prepare for the fight.

As soon as the internet sensation shot one arrow towards the beast, it immediately ran towards him. He flew to the roof of his base and shot loads of arrows to bring down the strong mob.

Fighting the mob at his base (Image via PewDiePie YouTube)

Almost immediately, he went down to the sculk shrieker block that he placed and destroyed it so that more mobs would not spawn. The broadcaster took a huge sigh of relief as the danger subsided.

However, at the very end of the video, he hilariously killed his pet donkey while trying to get it out of the minecart.

