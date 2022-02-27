"I am freaking out, he sees me!": Pewdiepie reacts to the new Warden update in Minecraft

Last week, Mojang added a terrifying monstrosity to their iconic title, Minecraft. Developers released an experimental snapshot featuring the upcoming deep dark caves, the warden, and the ancient city.

If a player has ventured into deep dark caves and is asked to describe the experience in one word, they will say nothing but terrifying. The entire atmosphere of this cave biome is otherworldly and creepy.

Many popular YouTubers and Twitch streamers were awaiting the release of the scary warden. Popular YouTuber PewDiePie has released a new video exploring deep dark caves and summoning the warden.

PewDiePie visits deep dark caves in Minecraft

PewDiePie has been waiting for the warden since Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part 1 update. When the 1.17 update was released, he eagerly got to the bottom of the world in hopes of finding new biomes, only to be disappointed. The same also happened after the release of the 1.18 update.

Being one of the most popular YouTubers in the horror game genre, he had to experience the terror of deep dark caves. PewDiePie downloaded the 1.19 experimental snapshot, discovered deep dark caves, and confronted the warden.

Since deep dark caves would generate in new chunks, PewDiePie had to use his nether hub to get to unknown areas. PewDiePie already knew it was a bad idea to find the warden in his cherished Minecraft hardcore world. He did it anyway.

PewDiePie prepared Night Vision and Strength potions to counter the dark effects and the warden in Minecraft. While mining in a new area, he stumbles upon patches of sculk blocks and realizes he is inside deep dark caves. PewDiePie's first reaction was to dig into the wall and create a safe shelter.

PewDiePie explored the new cave biome by crouching to prevent sculk blocks from hearing him. However, he makes a mistake and activates the terrifying sculk shrieker. After hearing the shrieking sound and getting inflicted by darkness, he exclaimed at 7:16:

What is happening? Did it happen? I think it happened. I am scared

But since the warden did not emerge, he felt the Minecraft experimental snapshot was glitched. Unfortunately, Felix did not know that the sculk shrieker summons the warden after getting activated three times. Unaware, he triggers the sculk shrieker multiple times, causing the warden to appear. On seeing the warden, he says at 8:14 and 8:26:

I am freaking out. He sees me!

Minecraft is a horror game. I said it before, and I'll say it again

PewDiePie somehow manages to get a height advantage over the warden and kills it with tons of arrows. However, he summoned another warden after firing an arrow.

~ @lacerationofgod the end of pewdiepie's warden video just made me scream omg that's the best thing i've seen today the end of pewdiepie's warden video just made me scream omg that's the best thing i've seen today

While escaping the second warden, PewDiePie took a hit from the warden and lost 6.5 hearts. He quickly retreated and ate a golden apple to recover his health. Then, he goes to another patch of sculk blocks and mines them using a Silk Touch pickaxe.

With his goals complete, PewDiePie quickly left the caves and returned to his home. He wanted to try the new blocks and placed sculk shrieker. The video abruptly ended as PewDiePie ended up summoning the warden in his base. Fans can expect to see another Minecraft video showing what happened next.

