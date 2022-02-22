Top 5 things to know about warden in Minecraft 1.19 update

The Wild Update is getting ready to turn Minecraft into a horror game. At the annual live event held in 2020, players saw the Warden for the first time, and its first look was enough to strike fear in the hearts of the entire community.

Warden was supposed to arrive with the 1.17 update but was delayed to 1.18 and eventually to 1.19. Luckily, there will be no further delays as Mojang has released a new experimental snapshot for The Wild Update featuring the Warden and its home, the deep dark caves.

Before installing the experimental snapshot and venturing into deep dark caves, players should have an idea of the beast that awaits them at the bottom of the world.

Warden in Minecraft: 5 things to know about the horror of deep dark

5) Health points

Warden is designed to be unkillable. For this reason, developers have given this mob a whopping 500 heart points. To give it perspective, the Ender Dragon has 200 heart points, while Wither has 300 heart points.

Moreover, these two are boss-type mobs, whereas the warden is a normal hostile mob. Without a doubt, fighting the warden is one of the most challenging tasks in Minecraft.

4) Attack strength

Not only does Warden have extremely high health, but this terrifying beast also has extraordinary strength. At Hard difficulty, one hit from the Warden doles 22.5 hearts. The warden can also one-shot a player with no armor. Even netherite armor fails to protect against the warden.

3) Sense of smell and sound

Warden is famous for being the first blind hostile mob. To overcome this disability, the mob has an enhanced sense of smell and sound and can locate enemies with the same. If players stay in deep dark caves for too long, the Warden will dig out of the ground and start chasing them.

2) There can only be one Warden at a time

As per the recent experimental Minecraft snapshot, one Warden can spawn naturally in the world at a time. Another Warden will only spawn after the previous one dies or digs back into the ground. If players have already spotted one warden, they won't have to worry about facing another one.

1) Shields do not work against the Warden

Shields have been protecting Minecrafters from all kinds of attacks. Unfortunately, the warden's strength can overcome the barrier of shield and deal damage. The only way to escape from the warden is by distracting it or moving away from it silently.

