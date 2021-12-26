5 best Minecraft builds by PewDiePie

Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg needs no introduction, specifically to the Minecraft fans, being the first individual content creator to surpass 100 million subscribers on YouTube. PewDiePie started his channel in April 2010 mainly posting videos of him playing action and horror games, and today he has 111 million subscribers on YouTube.

In June 2019 PewDiePie posted his first 'Minecraft Let’s Play' video which garnered millions of views. His play-through also revived the Minecraft game amongst the players and other content creators who also started making Minecraft related videos.

Currently, he even started a Minecraft hardcore series, where he only has one life and if he dies in the game he will not be able respawn in the game and would lose his world.

Top 5 builds by PewDiePie in Minecraft

For the past two years that PewDiePie has been playing Minecraft, he has made some amazing builds in the game. These are 5 of the best builds by him:

5) The Church of Water Sheep

The Church of Water Sheep was built by PewDiePie in the loving memory of his 'Water Sheep.' This medieval looking church was built using mossy stone bricks and has water running through it. The water from the church also irrigates his crops along with serving as a home to the Council of Sheeps.

4) Statue of Joergen

PewDiePie was devastated after losing his pet horse Joergen in the 'Minecraft Let’s Play' series due to suffocation and hence, he commenced to build a Statue in his memory. The statue features a Knight riding a horse while holding a Swedish flag in his hand, a tribute to all the good times PewDiePie had while riding Joergen.

3) Sven’s Japanese House

This beautiful Japanese themed house was built in Broland by PewDiePie for Sven and his family. Made with acacia planks and stone bricks, this small house has a very Japanese vibe to it and although it may look simple, it looks elegant.

2) Glass Meatball

Glass Meatball created by PewDiePie in Minecraft Hardcore series (Image via Reddit)

An upgrade to the giant meatball PewDiePie built in Broland, this glass meatball in his hardcore minecraft series is a wonderful dome close to his base, over the ocean. This hemisphere is made completely of glass and a lot of effort was put in this build.

1) Blackstone Mansion

In his hardcore series, PewDiePie converted his beginner base into a massive dark fortress completely constructed with blackstone bricks. This massive base is also surrounded by a beautiful garden and has beacons placed at all four corners.

This massive mansion draws inspiration from Japanese style architecture and looks wonderful in the night time however it also has an evil lair look to it.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The list is in no particular order and represents the writer's views.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha