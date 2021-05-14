Famous YouTuber Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg has 110 million subscribers on YouTube and has grown to become one of the most subscribed to channels on the platform. PewDiePie began the channel in April 2010 and mainly played action and horror games.

PewDiePie allegedly has a net worth of $40 million mainly due to the insane amount of views he receives, merch he sells and the video game he made based on himself called 'PewDiePie's Tuber Simulator'.

The YouTuber has also streamed a number of videos around the hugely popular sandbox title Minecraft, and these videos, like the others, have also become hugely popular. Here is a list of the top 5 PewDiePie Minecraft videos of all time.

The best videos from PewDiePie's Minecraft Series

5. I slept in the Nether in Minecraft.. - Part 5

In this video, PewDiePie finds his lost horse from a previous episode, and makes his way back to the Nether and attempts to survive while also attempting to sleep in the dimension. Sleeping in a bed in the Nether causes it to explode and is called "Intentional Game Design" when it is a cause of death.

He then later on visits a ravene and dies due to a creeper and soon after heads back to the Nether to continue exploring. This video got 21 million views, 1.2 million likes and 9.7k dislikes.

4. Minecraft is scary!!! - Part 3

PewDiePie goes to the Nether for the first time in this video after getting diamonds to make a pickaxe and acquire obsidian to build the portal. He also tamed a horse with a saddle he got in a previous video. This is where the famous water sheep lore finally began.

The video got over19 million views, 1.2 million likes and 10k dislikes.

3. I LOST my horse in Minecraft (REAL TEARS) - Part 4

In Part 4 of PewDiePie's Minecraft series he continues building his house after sadly losing his horse. He spots an enderman and attempts to take it on, later panicking and attempting to run away. He then goes on a mining trip to get more resources. The video has received over 18 million views, 944k likes and 8.6k dislikes.

2. Im actually having... FUN? In MINECRAFT (hacked) - Part 2

As PewDiePie explores his new Minecraft world, in the second part he begins a farm and then goes on a mining expedition to get more resources to make building his new house more efficient. He finds diamonds while mining and after returning quickly begins working on his home.

This video received 1.2 million likes, 11k dislikes and 24 million views

1. Minecraft Part 1

In PewDiePie's first video for his Minecraft series, he received 47 million views, 2.4 million likes, and 45k dislikes. This was the first time he played the game since the Alpha release and began to get used to the controls and the new world he had created. He explores the world and gathers resources to make a house for his first night in the game.

