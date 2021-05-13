Top 5 PewDiePie merch of all time

Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg is a famous YouTuber and has the third most subscribed to channel on the platform with 110 million subscribers and an alleged net worth of $40 million.

Nowadays, PewDiePie commentates on real-life videos and seems to have slightly moved away from the action and horror gameplay videos he started out making. PewDiePie gained a lot of traction online which led to him creating his own merchandise for fans to buy and show him support.

5. PewDiePie's OG Waves Hoodie

(Image via Represent)

The OG Waves hoodie has one of PewDiePie's old designs that he used to represent himself. The hoodie also has his signature on the right sleeve. This is one of his many pieces of merchandise that has international shipping available.

A lot of fans on Twitter have already purchased and received their piece, posting pictures with it online for everyone to see. The hoodie is only available for 11 more days.

4. PewDiePie's Fully Stacked Diamonds Hoodie

(Image via Represent)

The Fully Stacked Diamond hoodie is a reference to a music video he created based on Minecraft and having a full stack of in-game diamonds. This hoodie is also available for international shipping. The hoodie is only available for 10 more days.

3. PewDiePie's Floor Gang Long Sleeve Tee

(Image via Represent)

Floor Gang is one of the many the names for PewDiePie's loyal fans. It requires people to use the floor to its full potential, sleeping on the floor, eating on the floor and having a hatred for the Ceiling Gang.

This long sleeve tee also has international shipping available and can help show the group support. The tee is available for 8 more days.

2. PewDiePie's Hundred Mill Club Long Sleeve

(Image via Represent)

Long sleeve with the Hundred Mill Club logo with a red design. Once he had hit 100 million he released the merchandise to allow supporters to join the club. This is also another version of the hoodie just in red and is here to stay in the store at the moment.

1. PewDiePie's Hundred Mill Club Hoodie

(Image via Represent)

This is one of PewDiePies' more well known hoodies. Once he had hit 100 million subscribers he released this piece of merchandise to mark the event. This hoodie also has international shipping and is in the store permanently for now.

Got a belated gift from @HeliPeach , pewdiepie merch hell yeaaaa! Never too old😎🙏 pic.twitter.com/btACQy6IPc — Soph (@Sophieriis) May 12, 2021

LORD PEWDIEPIE PP MERCH LANG PO YUNG HOODIE — Ivan (@namocake) May 5, 2021

HELP I'm wearing my pewdiepie merch and someone pointed at me in school hallway and yelled "TO THE RANCH" PLSSSS I LOVE IT — ana♡ || dana scully's wife (@captainswidow) May 12, 2021

MY PEWDIEPIE MERCH ARRIVED — tay (@70sweeb) May 7, 2021

PEWDIEPIE MERCH YOOOOOOOOO — Wilbur (@SootWilbuur) May 7, 2021

My pewdiepie senses are tingling.. I feel the merch will drop soonish — Monique🌐 (@Vattenhaunter) May 11, 2021

literally begged my parents for pewdiepie merch back in the the day every drop — alex 🇱🇺 (@Iuvjoye) April 14, 2021

If Mr beast comment here I will buy a ton of pewdiepie merch https://t.co/pcmJHb8L19 via @YouTube I'm doing it legit @MrBeast @PewDiePieMNL — MeltedBanana (@Bret67167017) May 11, 2021

His fans have been excited when it comes to receiving new merchandise and being able to support one of their favorite YouTubers. Which continues to prove his popularity on the internet.

