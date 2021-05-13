Who is Peng Dang? Tony Hinchliffe under fire for hurling “racist” remarks at Asian Comedian

American comedian Tony Hinchliffe has received a lot of criticism for his remarks against Asian comedian Peng Dang. At the beginning of the show, which was held at Big Laugh Comedy in Austin a week ago, Peng Dang introduced Tony Hinchcliffe, the latter made a few derogatory and "racist" remarks towards Peng Dang. "How about one more time, for the filthy little f**g c**k that was just up here?" Tony Hinchliffe said.

The incident shocked Peng Dang and other colleagues who had joined him in leaving the venue after feeling disrespected. Peng explained that in the 11 years that he had lived in America, he had never encountered anyone who referred to him in that manner.

Last week in Austin, I got to bring up Tony Hinchcliffe. This is what he said. Happy Asian (AAPI) Heritage Month! pic.twitter.com/9XG6upit2a — Peng Dang (@pengdangcomedy) May 11, 2021

Tony faces backlash for racist comments

Peng Dang introduced comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, soon after Tony began, Peng was on the receiving end of the "racist" statements made by Tony and was taken aback by the terms used against him. While it did not offer any support for the jokes and was just an excuse to say something offensive and deragitory.

Tony Hinchcliffe has not addressed his comments, but the controversy has already led to consequences for the comedian. Tony was supposed to do a show with Joe Rogan but after the incident he was removed from the upcoming show. Fans are wondering why he made those comments and awaiting a response from the comedian.

fuck man i always thought he was funny, but this is pretty fucked up. is there some sort of missing context here? @tonyhinchcliffe what's the deal? — Dave (@davidykim_) May 13, 2021

Who is Peng Dang?

Peng Dang is a Chinese comedian who immigrated from China at the age of 25 and is now based in Dallas, Texas. Peng had a lot of inspiration to become a comedian after seeing comics such as Jimmy O Yang, Qizhi, and Da Bing. Peng is now 35 and performs stand-up comedy in the US. He performs regularly at prestigious clubs due to the fact that he is a member of "Stars of Tomorrow".

Peng is also a public figure who uses his platforms to talk about serious issues, including the #StopAsianHate hashtag and trying to inform people on how much they bring to the table as a whole.

If you love guns but hate China, you can’t have bullets because Chinese people invented gunpowder. #AsianLivesMatter #StopAsianHate #atlantastrong — Peng Dang (@pengdangcomedy) March 18, 2021

THIS SHOULD’VE STAYED IN YOUR DRAFTS: Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe getting backlash for going on racist tirade on Asian comedian hosting the show he was performing in. Tony calls the Asian comedian a slur and then calls out audience for being “race traitors.” pic.twitter.com/8wUFvWHq5w — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 12, 2021

It’s so funny that these type of guys always talk about the brotherhood of comedy and shit and then go up and shit all over somebody they’re performing with? Like the main problem is obviously the racism but talking about another comic like that is so fucking rude + hypocritical — Kath Barbadoro (@kathbarbadoro) May 11, 2021

To paraphrase Richard Pryor: “Nothing is off-limits, a comedian can say whatever they want — but it better be funny.”



Nothing about that was funny. — Paul Lazenby (@MaulerMMA) May 11, 2021

Just a dick move (not to mention unfunny) on every level possible. Sorry, Peng. — Ted Alexandro (@tedalexandro) May 11, 2021

Went to Wikipedia to see who he was, noticed this in the intro: pic.twitter.com/HFOXuMGvyb — Amadeus (@Deushuelol) May 11, 2021

God I hate fucking jackholes like him. Pull this edge lord bullshit then either eat it up if the crowd is equally shitty or act like the crowd is afraid or too sensitive or they're just "3 Edgy 5 You" instead of entertaining the notion that they're as funny as a Klan rally. — Richard Jeter (@MilesToGo13) May 12, 2021

He's never been funny and has always been a prick. How he has fans baffles me — Baseball Watcher #RootedInOakland (@acegotJOKES) May 11, 2021

this is literally unacceptable and the audience laughing has me feeling rather disgusted — Queen Kitten 👑 (@ElaniKitten) May 11, 2021

If he would have said this to a black guy, he would be dead. Some take the Asian culture’s quiet demeanor as weakness. Asians are strong and they have a ton of non-Asian allies. #CancelTonyHinchcliffe — Lisa McEwen (@LisaMcEwen76) May 12, 2021

