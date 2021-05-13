Top 5 best games Pewdiepie has ever played

Famous YouTuber Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg is the third most subscribed to content creator on the platform with 110 million subscribers and an alleged net worth of $40 million.

PewDiePie started his YouTube career in April 2010 and his main content at the time was action and horror game play-throughs. He began growing fast and in 2016 even released his own game called Pewdiepie's YouTuber Simulator. A game where you can create your own pocket alternative lifestyle as a YouTuber, with PewDiePie as a voice actor who guides you through the game.

Over the years PewDiePie has made playthrough videos of a number of games, here are the top 5 playthroughs on his channel.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

5. PewDiePie's POKEMON GO / GOING TOO FAR?

In the video, Pewdiepie goes Pokémon hunting in the game Pokémon GO which is a free smartphone game that incorporates augmented reality into its gameplay. The game came out in 2016 and it uses location tracking and mapping technology to bring character interactions to the real world.

The video "POKEMON GO | GOING TOO FAR? (BeastMaster 64 Episode 1)" has over 21 million views with 615k likes and 26k dislikes. In the video, he takes the hunting concept to a new level and dresses up for the occasion to catch Pokémon.

4. Deadpool Gameplay - Walkthrough with PewDiePie

The Deadpool game was released in June 2013 and is an action-packed third person shooter game that involves Deadpool, one of Marvel's most loved characters. For the video "Deadpool Gameplay - Part 1 - Walkthrough Playthrough Let's Play" Pewdiepie got over 23 million views, 350k likes and 12k dislikes.

3. HAPPY WHEELS - PewDiePie's Let's play

Happy Wheels is a side-scrolling, physics-based, obstacle course game with over a billion plays online. Assume the role of your unprepared racer and ignore severe consequences in a desperate search for victory.

The gore-filled game became a big part of his channel for a while, and his video, "Happy Wheels - Part 1 - PewDiePie Lets Play" accumulated 29 million views, 505k likes, and 9.9k dislikes.

2. Flappy Bird with PewDiePie

Flappy Bird is a side-scroller game where the player controls a bird, attempting to fly between columns of green pipes without hitting them. The game is also known to make players rage quit and after awhile was removed from the app store due to the creator feeling guilt after people had gotten addicted to the endless game.

PewDiePie's "FLAPPY BIRD - DONT PLAY THIS GAME!" video got 37 million views, 930k likes and 21k dislikes.

1. PewDiePie's Minecraft Let’s Play

Minecraft is one of the most popular sandbox-type video games on the planet. The game's two main modes are Survival and Creative. In Survival, players must find their own building supplies and food and contend with some aggressive mobs.

Pewdiepie's Minecraft series has been going on for years now and has even picked up its own lore based off of a dog he had acquired in the game with low health. Fans speculate the dog has been replaced multiple times.

His "Minecraft Part 1" video in 2019 has over 47 million views, 2.4 million likes and 45K dislikes. This could possibly be one of the most popular Minecraft videos out there.

Overall each game is unique and each person may find a different series more important than another, but statistically speaking, these videos had done the best on his channel and truly caught viewers attention.