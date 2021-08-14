During the past year and a half, Minecraft YouTubers have taken the internet by storm. The sudden resurgance of Minecraft was alarming and sudden, but thanks to a multitude of reasons (COVID-19 being one of them) many YouTubers, though specifically Minecraft YouTubers, became very popular very quickly.

There are hundreds of popular Minecraft YouTubers and many fans are wondering who the top Minecraft YouTubers are.

While some names are to be expected, with others it might not be the case. Detailed down below are the top 5 Minecraft YouTubers in 2021, all ranked by subscriber count.

Top Minecraft YouTubers

5) PopularMMOs

Patrick, better known as PopularMMOs, is an American YouTuber who is best known for his Minecraft videos and vlogs. He uploads Minecraft videos centered around challenges and roleplay on his channel.

PopularMMO has been active on YouTube since 2012 and he was one of the few YouTubers who was featured in Kris Madas' YouTuber Intro Challenge. Right now, he has 14.3 million subscribers on YouTube, making him a top Minecraft YouTuber.

4) Authentic Games

Marco Vieira, better known as AuthenticGames, is a Brazilian YouTuber who is mostly known for his Minecraft and Roblox content.

His videos are in Portuguese, which is great for viewers outside of America or the United Kingdom.

His videos focus mainly on Minecraft animations, although he does upload Minecraft gameplay streams. As of now, he has 19.9 million subscribers, making him the 4th most subcribed to Minecraft YouTuber.

3) Jelly

Jelle Vucht, more formally known online as Jelly, is a Dutch YouTuber who is mostly known for his Minecraft videos.

He has been active on YouTube since 2014 and has been consistently uploading Minecraft videos since then. Most of his videos focus on challenges, such as hide and seek, speedrunner vs hunter, and many more.

Jelly has a high subscriber count, coming in at 22.2 million, which makes him the 3rd most subscribed to Minecraft YouTuber.

2) Dream

Clay, more formally known as Dream, is an American YouTuber who is very well known for his Minecraft videos.

Dreams channel is currently one of the fastest growing YouTube channels in the history of YouTube, as he climbed to over 10 million subscribers in just over a year. He is known for his Minecraft Manhunt series, as well as his collaborations with fellow Minecraft YouTubers.

His subscriber count continues to climb every day, and he is currently at 25.3 million subscribers, quickly catching up to the #1 spot.

1) DanTDM

Daniel Middleton, better known online as DanTDM, is an English YouTuber who is known and has been known for his Minecraft gaming series.

Dan has earned a few Kids Choice awards and a Guinness World Record for his gameplay and dedication to Minecraft. He has been a fan favorite in the Minecraft community for many years, and is still relative today, making him one of the best Minecraft YouTubers.

As of now, he has 25.4 million subscribers, making him the most subscribed to Minecraft YouTuber.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

