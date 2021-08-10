Top 5 Minecraft YouTubers who play Skyblock

Skyblock is a Minecraft game that was released on the Hypixel Network back on June 11, 2019. For those who are unaware, Skyblock is a game where Minecraft players spawn on a private island and are given quests that guide them through how Skyblock works. Players can expand their island, as well as travel to other islands.

Lots of YouTubers play Skyblock, and there are tons of very good Skyblock players within the Minecraft community. Listed below are the top 5 YouTubers who play Skyblock, all ranked by how well their stats are in Skyblock.

Minecraft Skyblock Players

5)swavy

swavy, known as 58ms on Skyblock, is another active Minecraft Skyblock player, who both uploads gameplay videos and streams live. He has a total kill count of 30,765 and a total death count of 91.

4) ThirtyVirus

ThirtyVirus began playing Minecraft Skyblock around 2 years ago and has since made a large impact on the Skyblock community. He uploads Skyblock videos, both gameplay and commentary. His current kill count is 748,351, and his total death count stands at 2,469. He has slightly less kills than the #3 player, but less deaths as well.

3) IGoByLotsOfNames

Minecraft YouTuber IGoByLotsOfNames is another notable Minecraft Skyblock player. He has quite a bit of armor, around a dozen different items in his wardrobe, a handful of weapons and dozens of active accessories. His total kill count is 796,818 and death count is 11,701, which is rather impressive for only 2 years of playtime.

2) Refraction

Refraction is considered a very highly skilled Minecraft Skyblock player, who has dozens of items such as pets, accessories, weapons and armor. His total kill count is 1,002,207, and death count is 4,178. The only reason he is not number 1 is because of his total death count, although that does not mean he is not highly skilled.

1) Technoblade

Technoblade might be considered the best Minecraft Skyblock player out there. There was a time where Technoblade was on a winning streak and had never died while playing the game. Now, he has a total kill count of 18,003 and death count of 23.

