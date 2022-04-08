10 best Skyblock maps to download for Minecraft Java Edition

One of the most timeless Minecraft map types, Skyblock, places players in a tense survival situation where they must use all their wits to continue surviving and building out their world.

Often beginning on a small island floating in Minecraft's skybox, players must slowly collect blocks and use their resources wisely to continue progressing through the game. On many of these maps, using materials wantonly can often result in a player becoming resource locked and incapable of proceeding, often leading to a reset.

However, this isn't the case for all Skyblock maps, and some are much more accessible than others. Many maps are worth noting for Minecraft Java Edition players when giving Skyblock a shot.

Explore these Java Edition Skyblock maps in Minecraft

10) Square One by Sir_Sassypants

Square One presents interesting randomization (Image via Mojang)

Ideal for Minecraft multiplayer, Square One is a randomized Skyblock experience that gives players random items every so often. This is why it's ideal for multiplayer, as solo Minecraft players on Square One will likely be doing a fair bit of waiting.

The map also features custom events and even a few unique items to help players build out their island and begin to create their survival essentials. This is far from the first randomized Skyblock experience, but it's an interesting take on one, to be sure.

9) SkyLarge by KVT

SkyLarge can be more forgiving for newer SkyBlock players (Image via MinecraftMaps)

A Skyblock map with a more leisurely start for Minecraft players who may not be familiar with the game type, SkyLarge is a 16x larger map than a standard Skyblock island. This provides players with a slower developing difficulty curve and has its features past the improved accessibility.

Players can access dungeons and the End dimension, which wouldn't be typical in one's standard Skyblock playthrough. Dungeon delving, in particular, is intriguing, as it can result in dungeon armor, which is incredibly helpful for defense.

8) Real Skyblock by Sircicle

Real Skyblock offers custom content and additional islands (Image via MinecraftMaps)

Something of an alternative SkyBlock experience, Real SkyBlock features more rounded-out islands in the skybox. Players have access to five different islands of different biome types in the sky of the Overworld, with four other islands that can be found in the Nether.

However, this map also allows players to complete challenges and receive rewards. Players can even receive money and use it in the map's various shops, bringing a helpful and intriguing twist to traditional SkyBlock gameplay.

7) One Block SkyBlock

This SkyBlock map takes "one block" in an exciting direction (Image via MinecraftMaps)

One part Survival and one part Adventure map, this Skyblock map puts Minecraft players onto a Skyblock map consisting of one block. To be precise, one grass block is significantly larger than an ordinary grass block. This provides a different Skyblock experience by completing different missions and slowly unraveling the story of this grass block in the sky.

Players can still head to the Nether and uncover even more information there. With this Skyblock map, players have a little narrative incentive added to their survival experience.

Ordinary One Block Skyblock maps use a regular block, but this enlarged block map is also helpful for beginners.

6) SkyBlock Infinity by WillFaar/RickyKiller99

This SkyBlock map is perfect for lovers of long-term projects (Image via MinecraftMaps)

An excellent SkyBlock map for Minecraft players that enjoy a slow, methodic pace of progression. Comprising over 100 missions and requiring a sizable amount of farming, players won't make their way through SkyBlock Infinity quickly, but that may not be a bad thing depending on the player.

There are plenty of custom areas and dimensions to explore and even a formidable group of bosses to take down, bringing a fun RPG-style to feel to one's SkyBlock experience.

5) SkyBlock Evo by Suspiria

SkyBlock Evo has plenty of custom content to enjoy (Image via MinecraftMaps)

A traditional SkyBlock experience with some custom content added in for good measure, SkyBlock Evo retains the gameplay that makes Skyblock so enjoyable while bringing over 40 custom missions and hand-crafted islands. There's even a hidden custom dimension known as Paradise, practically begging players to discover it. Complete with dozens of custom crafting recipes to boot, a huge part of the enjoyment of SkyBlock Evo is discovery.

4) Custom SkyBlock by Krixiz

This map isn't quite so much SkyBlock as a SkyTree (Image via MinecraftMaps)

Players have likely played many SkyBlock maps, but this one has them starting on a lone tree floating in the skybox instead. This lone tree rests on a single dirt block, making it a slightly more complex version of One Block Skyblock in theory. By following the achievements menu, players will find their way to success.

This map also includes a lobby and custom recipes to keep things fresh, but there's still more than enough traditional SkyBlock gameplay to keep more grounded players happy.

3) SkyBlock Ultimate by Zombie1111

This SkyBlock map requires players to think a little outside the box (Image via MinecraftMaps)

Although this map keeps to traditional SkyBlock gameplay, for the most part, players may notice they have a defined area to build on each item, restricting them from simply building out to the nearby landmasses in the skybox.

Stages and quests will progressively allow players to reach each subsequent island, allowing them to obtain items and things like generators and spawners. Players will also be capable of breaking the same blocks and killing the same mobs multiple times to progress, proving that this map rewards the players willing to grind.

2) SkyBlock Randomizer by Baxus

SkyBlock Randomizer was partially inspired by Youtuber Wilbur Soot (Image via MinecraftMaps)

For players who are tired of standard SkyBlock and want something a little more chaotic, SkyBlock Randomizer is an excellent place to start. Providing players with a random item every 30 seconds, players must utilize what is available to them quickly and efficiently to continue their survival.

The randomized elements of this particular map can be both rewarding and somewhat frustrating, but no playthrough ever plays out the same way twice, making this one of the most replayable SkyBlock maps available. Just be ready for a challenge. You never know what fate will bring you on this map.

1) SkyBlock 2.1 by NoobCrew

The original SkyBlock map is still the golden standard for many (Image via Mojang)

For so many players in the community, the initial SkyBlock map is where they began and what they return to time and time again. There are no bells or whistles with this particular map, just the desire for players to be resourceful to survive and progress.

Players begin on a small island with some starter materials and a tree. Players will build out their island base from these humble beginnings and eventually traverse the Nether. It may be the most traditional SkyBlock experience compared to the revisions and spin-offs that have arrived in its stead, but it's still a timeless classic that any curious player should try.

