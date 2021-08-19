Minecraft Redditor showcases their custom end dimension

A Minecraft Redditor by the name of u/TheInfamousFilms has recently created their own entirely unique end dimension. This dimension makes the end much more intimidating, with a glorious purple sky and lines of bright symbols along the edges of the end towers.

This custom end dimension is absolutely gorgeous, and one can only wish that the end looked like this in the actual game. The best part about this unique dimension is that it is not even finished yet. If this is a rough draft, then the final project is sure to be jaw-dropping.

Redditor creates entirely custom end dimension in Minecraft

The post

View from the ground (Image via Reddit)

The post begins with the camera slowly panning up to get a ground view of this custom end dimension.

Upon first viewing, players will notice that this dimension also features custom endermen. These endermen have multiple glowing colors on their feet, such as pink, blue, and yellow.

The end towers in this custom end dimension have rune symbols running down the side, which looks incredibly haunting. These ruins light up in the dark and give the dimension a much more harrowing look.

The end crystals also have a completely new texture, with purple flames and a black and red crystal in the middle.

Perhaps the best feature in this custom dimension is the beautiful purple sky, which makes the end feel like it is floating in a distant galaxy.

While the original poster (OP) doesn't provide a good look at the ender dragon, it can be assumed that the ender dragon will have custom textures in the upcoming updates of this awesome post.

Reactions

Due to the unique and impressive features in this post, it managed to gain a decent 661 upvotes in one day (although it deserves more). Many Minecraft Redditors had a lot to say about this custom end dimension.

Wakanda x Minecraft (Image via Reddit)

The top comment of this post is shouting out the fantastic rune symbols found on every end tower.

It is true that these symbols add so much to the atmosphere of this custom biome, and it is a shame that the vanilla towers don't have more details on them.

Still impressive (Image via Reddit)

One smart Minecraft Redditor realized that this custom end was created with a texture pack, somehow insinuating that it is less impressive because of that.

Any Minecraft player who knows how to make a texture pack knows it is extremely difficult to accomplish, and especially to make it as beautiful as the OP did.

A great question (Image via Reddit)

After further review, it seems that the OP utilized the enchanting table letters by adding them to the end towers.

This makes the Minecraft texture pack even more creative, as it must be very hard to transfer those letters from the enchanting table to a completely unique block.

The end before the end (Image via Reddit)

One creative Minecraft Redditor imagines that this custom end dimension is what the end used to look like when ender dragons were more common.

While this obviously isn't true, it is a great idea for lore. Maybe the OP will decide to add a few smaller dragons into this custom dimension to make it truly custom.

The following reactions are notable mentions from the Minecraft post:

Resource pack hopefully coming soon (Image via Reddit)

End update? (Image via Reddit)

Interesting (Image via Reddit)

Truly underrated (Image via Reddit)

