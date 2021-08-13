Minecraft Redditor showcases animated pumpkin/melon farm tutorial

A Minecraft Redditor, u/kwikenkwak, has recently created an animated tutorial on building a pumpkin/melon farm. This animation style seems to be one of the best ways to showcase how to build redstone contraptions.

Hopefully, other Minecraft Redditors create similar animations for different types of builds.

As readers can see from the post above, this animation is exceptionally well made. It is evident that the OP put a reasonable amount of time into making the animation as informative yet straightforward as possible.

This tutorial format is significantly more informative than all of the others seen on Minecraft Reddit, shown by how popular the post is.

The post

The total resource requirement for this Minecraft pumpkin/melon farm is shown at the end of the animated tutorial (Image via Reddit)

The post begins by detailing some initial actions Minecraft players must take to build an advanced pumpkin/melon farm.

They must first create a 9x9 rail system in which a minecart with a hopper will be placed. This minecart will collect the pumpkins/melons as they are broken by the pistons. The pistons are activated by observers, which are triggered when the melon/pumpkin grows to full size.

This farm can fill a single chest within an hour, which is very impressive. However, this is to be expected due to the number of resources required to build it.

The total resource requirement for this Minecraft pumpkin/melon farm is shown at the end of the animated tutorial.

Reactions

Due to this animated tutorial's informative and impressive nature, the post managed to gain an impressive 34,700 upvotes in only 14 hours. As usual, Minecraft Redditors had quite a bit to say about this style of tutorial.

OP to create a YouTube channel? (Image via Reddit)

Many Minecraft Redditors were highly impressed with this type of tutorial.

Others recommended the OP create a YouTube channel where they create animated tutorials for other types of builds.

This is a fantastic idea, and the channel will be sure to take off.

Slow down the animations, maybe? (Image via Reddit)

The animations that make up this tutorial are very smooth, allowing viewers to understand exactly what the OP is trying to display.

However, a few Redditors agreed with the fact that the animations were a little too quick. This is also true, and the OP should consider this if they want to start a YouTube channel.

Slight adjustments have to be made for this design to work in the Bedrock (Image via Reddit)

One Redditor questioned if this amazing build works on the Bedrock Edition, which contains some differences in redstone mechanics.

Another clarified that some slight adjustments have to be made for this design to work in the Bedrock, but it doesn't seem too difficult.

OP could have clarified some aspects of this tutorial (Image via Reddit)

The OP could have clarified some aspects of this tutorial, such as how they got the pistons and observers to face downwards.

Another Redditor stated that they could be placed downwards by looking down to the stems of the plant. This is a little tricky, and, indeed, the OP should quickly clarify these little things.

The following reactions are notable mentions from the post

