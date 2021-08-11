Minecraft Redditor showcases their unenchanting table mod

A Minecraft Redditor by the name of u/Favouiteless has recently posted a mod that introduces an unenchanting table into the game. While many players know how the enchanting table and anvil work, the unenchanting table allows players to remove enchantments from armor and tools at the cost of some XP.

As seen in the post above, the unenchanting table is an amazing tool for players looking to move enchantments from one item to another. Oftentimes, players will heavily enchant their iron armor and have to waste another set of high-level enchanted books on a new set. With an unenchanting table, players will never have to suffer through this fate again.

Redditor creates unenchanting table mod in Minecraft

The post

Crafting recipe (Image via Reddit)

The post begins with the original poster (OP) showcasing the crafting recipe for their Minecraft unenchanting table mod. The table requires four obsidian, two gold, and an anvil. The exact formation of these items can be seen in the image above.

After crafting, the OP places the unenchanting table down. It looks extremely similar to the regular enchanting table. However, it does not have the book on top. The OP could retexture the unenchanting table to spice it up a bit, as it looks a little boring at the moment.

The unenchanting table menu looks almost identical to the anvil menu. However, players must place an enchanted item in the first slot.

Minecraft players can then place a book in the next slot, and if they have enough XP, they will be able to transfer the enchantments from the item into the book.

The OP input an iron chestplate with Protection IV, Unbreaking III, and Mending four, and the unenchantment costed 20 levels of XP. One would think it would cost more with such strong enchantments. However, no one will complain about that.

The OP then pops some bottles o' enchanting to reach level 20. After doing this, they are able to transfer the enchantments from the iron chestplate into the book.

The OP will now be able to add these enchantments to (ideally) any piece of armor they desire.

Reactions

This awesome Minecraft mod received a solid 8,400 upvotes in only one day. Many Minecraft Redditors had a lot to say about this post.

(Image via Reddit)

Many Redditors thought that this mod would basically just be replacing the grindstone, which removes enchantments from an item.

However, the unenchanting table provides the ability to transfer enchantments from items to books, allowing players to save certain enchantments for later.

(Image via Reddit)

It is true that many amazing enchantments are wasted on useless items such as gold and leather armor drops from skeletons and end cities.

Many Minecraft Redditors wish that this unenchanting table was in the game so that these enchantments wouldn't go to waste.

(Image via Reddit)

The OP being the great person that they are, provided the download link so that everyone can enjoy this awesome mod.

They state that this mod was created so that the enchanted loot found in end cities could be made useful. Minecraft players with tons of useless enchanted gear can make good use out of this mod.

Players can find the mod link here.

(Image via Reddit)

Many Minecraft players wondered where the item goes once it gets unenchanted.

The OP states that the config was set to destroy the item while showcasing the mod; however, players can set it so that the item is not destroyed.

The following reactions are notable mentions from the post:

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

Edited by Shaheen Banu