Minecraft Redditor creates a graphic calculator with only redstone

A genius Minecraft Redditor by the name of u/mattbatwings2 recently posted a redstone-only graphing calculator build. This extremely impressive build has the ability to plot any equation that the player enters. Unfortunately, due to the memory limits of redstone, certain equations take hours to completely plot.

In the post above, the original poster (OP) can be seen typing different equations in the terminal section of this build. After the equation is input, this redstone graphing calculator will plot even the most complex of equations. This has to be one of the most impressive redstone contraptions posted on the Minecraft Reddit.

Redditor showcases impressive redstone graphing calculator build in Minecraft

The post

A rotated elipse (Image via u/mattbatwings2 on Reddit)

The post begins with the OP providing a wide shot of the entire build. From a cursory glance, it is obvious that this build is immensely complicated. Even advanced redstone builders probably have no idea what they are looking at.

After showcasing the entire build, the OP begins typing a basic equation into the machine. The redstone contraption took four hours to completely plot this equation, which is crazy to imagine. Funnily enough, the OP captured the whole thing on camera, which means they had to record a four-hour video.

The OP then proceeds to input a more advanced equation. This equation took a massive 16 hours to complete, which makes sense due to the complexity of the equations.

The final equation is known as a rotated elipse, which is significantly more complex than the last two. After the rotated elipse is finished plotting, the OP simply states, "You don't wanna know how long this one took."

Even though this machine is slow to plot the equations, it is still pretty much magic to most Minecraft players.

Reactions

Due to the sheer impressiveness of this post, it managed to gain a massive 43.1 thousand upvotes in only one day. Many Minecraft Redditors had no choice but to react to this amazing post.

(Image via Reddit)

Any Minecraft player who has had to deal with a graphing calculator knows that they are no joke.

A few Minecraft Redditors joke about the fact that real graphing calculators are more expensive, slow, and complicated when compared to its redstone counterpart.

(Image via Reddit)

In this thread, the OP gives more information on the inner workings of this build. For those who are curious, this build took the OP a whole month to build, which is not surprising due to its complexity.

The OP also provides the world download for this build. However, the Carpet Mod is required to run it.

(Image via Reddit)

A few Minecraft Redditors joke about the ever-increasing complexity of redstone contraptions by joking that they will soon be able to predict the future.

This is obviously a joke. However, the creativity of the Minecraft community should never be doubted.

(Image via Reddit)

If the OP significantly increases the plotting speed of this build, they may have inadvertently provided a free graphing calculator for students to use on their exams.

One can only imagine seeing a classmate whip out a laptop with a Minecraft graphing calculator during an exam.

The following reactions are notable mentions from the post:

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

(Image via Reddit)

Also read: What are all the biomes in Minecraft?

Subscribe to Sportskeeda's Minecraft YouTube channel for all the latest updates!

Edited by Shaheen Banu