Minecraft Redditor discovers a way to make axolotls immortal in the Bedrock edition

A genius Minecraft Redditor by the name of u/Idk_how_to_live_well has recently discovered how to create immortal axolotls in the Bedrock edition of Minecraft. This technique is performed in creative mode, however it is completely possible (albeit more difficult) in survival mode. Axolotl fans are highly recommended to attempt this awesome glitch.

As seen in the post above, the original poster (OP) utilizes an unusual combination of potions of decay and potions of healing to create these immortal axolotls. The OP proves the axolotls' immortality by attacking them with a sword and setting them on fire. This is an amazing breakthrough discovery that will allow for easy ocean monument expeditions.

Genius Minecraft Redditor finds a way to create immortal axolotls

The Post

Immortal axolotls (Image via Reddit)

The post begins with the OP and their friend abusing their axolotl to prove that it is truly immortal. After proving that their discovery is true, they showcase it to the world.

The OP performs this glitch in creative mode to easily demonstrate it, however it is entirely possible to perform in survival mode.

Basically, players will need to group a large amount of axolotls in a 3x3 area. In survival mode, players will have to breed these axolotls using tropical fish. After the player has a few dozen axolotls in the area, they can move on to the next step.

After breeding enough axolotls, players will need to throw a splash potion of decay at all of the axolotls. Axolotls take 12-15 seconds to die, so players will need to have their potions of healing ready.

Immediately after the first axolotl dies, the player must throw a bunch of splash potions of healing into the pen and hope for the best. If lucky enough, the player should see bright red axolotls that were revived from the dead by the potions.

These axolotls are immortal, and can be scooped up with a water bucket. The OP admits that this technique is not consistent and it may take a few tries to work.

The OP also states that this technique can be applied to make any Minecraft mob immortal.

Reactions

Due to the amazing discovery found in this post, it managed to gain a solid 6.9 thousand upvotes in only one day. Many Minecraft Redditors responded with humorous reactions to this post.

Image via Reddit

One Minecraft Redditor points out that the OP committed mass genocide on the axolotls to receive only a few immortal ones. In fact, players may kill all of the axolotls and not even receive an invincible one if they are unlucky.

The OP defends themselves by jokingly replying, "THAT'S HOW SCIENCE WORKS".

(Image via Reddit)

The OP quickly realizes that they may have made a mistake by disclosing this bug to the Minecraft community.

Players are already getting the idea to create infinite hostile mobs, which can be used to torture any player on their server. While this would be very sadistic, it would also be quite entertaining.

Image via Reddit

Since the splash potion of decay does not exist in the Java edition of Minecraft, it is unclear if this glitch is possible to perform in that version.

However, players should attempt to discover other ways to recreate this glitch.

Image via Reddit

In this thread, the OP points out that immortal dogs would be extremely useful on long expeditions.

The OP then clarifies that this glitch should be possible with other potions, however it is still unclear if Minecraft Java edition players can perform it successfully.

The following reactions are notable mentions from the post:

Image via Reddit

Image via Reddit

Image via Reddit

Image via Reddit

Image via Reddit

Also read: How to create a simple enderman farm in the End in Minecraft

Edited by Siddharth Satish