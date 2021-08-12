Redditor creates a first person lego Minecraft animation

A Minecraft Redditor by the name of u/CarAleatorio has recently posted a first person Minecraft LEGO animation. This animation is the first of its kind, and after viewing the post it is obvious that the original poster (OP) put a lot of time and effort into it.

As seen in the post above, the OP's animation showcases many different Minecraft mechanics such as breaking trees, opening doors, and even opening a chest. The OP built a creeper out of LEGO blocks and showcased it sneaking around by a tree. This post has to be one of the most creative and unique posts found on the Minecraft subreddit.

Minecraft Redditor builds a world out of LEGO blocks and animates it

The Post

Sneaky LEGO creeper (Image via Reddit)

The post begins with a LEGO Steve walking out of his house. The camera then pans into Steve's POV, changing it to a first person perspective. Viewers can then experience how Minecraft would look in a LEGO world.

Steve begins breaking a LEGO tree and even shows the wood being collected in his inventory. After breaking the tree, Steve decides to go inside as night-time falls swiftly upon him.

Steve tries to sleep, however he is met with the harrowing message that monsters are nearby, preventing his slumber.

After looking out of his LEGO window, Steve witnesses a horrifying sight. A creeper can be seen ominously watching him from behind a tree, waiting for the perfect time to strike.

Steve then grabs a sword and proceeds to pursue the foul beast, only to find that the creeper is not behind the tree anymore.

After this discovery, Steve turns around and finds out that he's been set up. An army of creepers descends upon him and unfortunately ends his life.

Reactions

Due to the unique nature of this post, it managed to gain 7,000 upvotes in two days, although it deserves a lot more. Many Minecraft Redditors had positive things to say about the post.

Image via Reddit

The top comment on the post features a Redditor praising the OP for how cool the Minecraft animation is.

Image via Reddit

One Minecraft Redditor believes that the LEGO company should call the OP and offer them a job.

This is a great idea as OP has proved that they have the skills to make awesome LEGO animations. It would be amazing for OP to receive more recognition for their talents.

Image via Reddit

Many Redditors also feel frustrated that OP didn't deserve the recognition they deserved for this post.

Again, the Minecraft subreddit seems to pick their favorites at random, however the time of posting seems to impact how many upvotes a post receives as well.

Image via Reddit

Apparently this post was created in a 3D modeling software like Blender.

It is obvious that the OP is extremely talented. One can hope that the OP continues to post these amazing animations showcasing other common Minecraft scenarios.

The following reactions are notable mentions from the post:

Image via Reddit

Image via Reddit

Image via Reddit

Image via Reddit

Image via Reddit

Edited by Siddharth Satish