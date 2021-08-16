Minecraft Redditor creates a 3D painting

A Minecraft Redditor by the name of u/Joefy200 has recently created an unbelievable 3D painting. August seems to be a fantastic month for the Minecraft subreddit, as tons of creators are posting completely unique and inspirational builds. This build has to be one of the first 3D paintings in Minecraft, and it is absolutely mindblowing.

As seen in the post above, the original poster (OP) somehow manages to create a build that defies explanation. The ship pops out of the painting, however, the build still continues inside of it. It is unclear how this effect was achieved, but it is certain that this was not done in Vanilla Minecraft.

The Post

Image via u/Joefy200 on Reddit

The post begins with a view of this incredible painting. As the camera pans around it, the brilliance of this build is showcased.

There seems to be a world inside of the painting, with a lone pirate ship crashing into some waves. The pirate ship looks like it is leaving its world, and flying out over the edge of the painting.

As the camera keeps panning, it is clear that the OP is utilizing some sort of program to create this effect. Nevertheless, it is absolutely stunning and one of the most unique posts on the Minecraft subreddit.

Reactions

Due to the novel nature of this post, it managed to gain a solid 4,600 upvotes in only one day. Many Minecraft Redditors had a lot to say about this 3D painting.

Image via Reddit

The top comment on this post raises questions regarding the techniques employed in creating this masterpiece.

The OP responded that they utilized a 3D modeling software called Blender to create this 3D painting. However, they need to have put in tons of hours to acquire the skills necessary to create something of this magnitude.

Image via Reddit

A few Minecraft Redditors saw similarities between this post and the popular movie series Narnia.

The OP claims that the post was not inspired by a scene in the movie, however, it is certainly strikingly similar.

Image via Reddit

The Louvre is one of the most prestigious art galleries in the world, and one Minecraft Redditor believes that this 3D painting should find its place in the museum.

Another Redditor points out that this painting looks bigger on the inside than on the outside. This is due to the amazing 3D modeling work by u/Joefy200.

Image via Reddit

The immersive portal mod creates similar effects to the one showcased by OP. However, it is not as impressive looking as the effects created in Blender.

OP states that they aren't sure how to utilize most Minecraft mods, which is why they didn't use the immersive portals mod to create the 3D painting.

The following reactions are notable mentions from the post:

Image via Reddit

Image via Reddit

Image via Reddit

Image via Reddit

Image via Reddit

