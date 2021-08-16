Top 5 simple house designs for survival in Minecraft

Most survival Minecraft players aren't looking to build a massive mega base like those seen on YouTube or Twitch. Many just want a small and comfortable house that doesn't take hours to build. Luckily, several Minecraft players have shared their designs for fantastic looking small houses.

Building a base takes time, and many survival Minecraft players just want to pursue more entertaining activities such as killing the Ender Dragon or Wither. With one of the simple house designs listed below, these players will be able to store their valuable items while having an aesthetically pleasing base of operations at the same time.

5 easy house designs for survival mode in Minecraft

5) Medieval house design

Simple but intriguing (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft players looking for a medieval themed house will love this simple medieval design.

The design features a stone base that is topped off with a wooden roof. Blocks such as wood and stone stairs are used to provide much needed detail to the base.

The roof stands out because it utilizes a different wood than the first floor. Players can also use different colored blocks to construct the inside of the roof, however, red does look great in this specific build.

4) Simple one-floor design

Modern yet rustic (Image via Minecraft)

This simple one-floor design provides a modern yet rustic vibe that looks absolutely stunning. It is also extremely easy to build.

This build consists mainly of wooden logs, which make up the walls of the house. Lanterns, trapdoors, and stairs are used on the porches for quick and effective detail.

The highlight of this design is its utilization of block depth. It gives the appearance of two bases connected by a windowed pathway, which looks great.

3) Simple modern design

Extremely modern (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft players looking to ditch wood for a more modern look are highly recommended to give this simple modern design a try.

For modern houses, lighter blocks such as quartz or diorite are recommended. Players will want to build large block rooms that do not perfectly connect to complete the modern vibe.

Most modern designs have extremely large windows, which results in the base being even more simplistic.

Due to the blocky nature of Minecraft, modern houses are some of the easiest and fastest builds to complete.

The YouTube video above provides a tutorial on how to create another simple modern house.

2) Simple two-story design

(Image via Minecraft)

Players who love to look out at the beautiful landscapes of Minecraft will absolutely love this design.

This design is absolutely gorgeous, and is only built out of wood and glass. Fence posts are used to provide extra height while allowing for additional building to be performed under the house.

This build also utilizes different types of wood, such as oak and birch, to provide much-needed block variation. If this build was created with only one type of wood, it would come across as monotonous.

1) All-in-one simple design

(Image via Minecraft)

This simple design contains everything a build needs to look great, while remaining uncomplicated.

A little greenery goes a long way in Minecraft, and this design utilizes the perfect amount of trees and tall grass to add variety to the structure.

This design could benefit from the addition of a fence so that the player will not be open to mob attacks, which is a big problem in survival mode.

Edited by Siddharth Satish