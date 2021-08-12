Top 5 builds from the Minecraft Reddit this week (August 11)

The Minecraft Reddit is full of amazing contraptions from some of the most talented builders on the planet. Each week brings a series of new builds, and they never seem to disappoint.

This article takes a look at five of the best builds on the Minecraft Reddit this week. Some of the options listed below are mega builds, while others are abstract designs.

5 best builds from the Minecraft Reddit this week (August 11)

5) Oceanside Modern House

Oceanside Modern House (Image via u/MarchiWORX_YT on Reddit)

Built by a Redditor by the name of u/MarchiWORX_YT, this oceanside modern house is absolutely stunning. This house makes great use out of what appears to be quartz. It is also very open, giving its residents a great view of the ocean.

The house even provides a staircase that leads directly to the ocean. This build can be found here.

4) "Aida Nova" Cruise Ship

"Aida Nova" Cruise Ship (Image via u/pixelbiesterofficial on Reddit)

A Minecraft Redditor by the name of u/pixelbiesterofficial recently recreated the Aida Nova cruise ship, and it is absolutely gorgeous.

The ship is massive and makes the dock next to it look minute. In fact, players can grasp the size of this ship by looking at the tiny sailboat at the top right of the image above.

This is, by far, one of the best cruise ships found on the Minecraft Reddit. The ship can be viewed here.

3) Minecraft Earth

Minecraft Earth build (Image via u/the_craftian_one on Reddit)

Made by u/the_craftian_one, this Minecraft Earth build is quite interesting. The builder managed to encapsulate all three Minecraft dimensions in a small space.

The best part about this build is the fact that the original poster somehow created a vertical lava pool. The end dimension also looks very cool when turned at a 90-degree angle.

This "Minecraft Earth" build can be found here.

2) Recreated City

Recreated Minecraft City (Image via u/PomChuBoi on Reddit)

A Redditor by the name of u/PomChuBoi decided to recreate their home city in Minecraft. This build is extremely impressive, and the OP certainly paid attention to the smallest of details. In fact, many Redditors believe that the OP's creation looks better than the actual city.

A multi-image album of this recreation can be found here.

1) Optical Illusion

Optical Illusion build (Image via u/aviatorel18 on Reddit)

This intriguing optical illusion was created by the amazing u/aviatorel18 and was posted on the Minecraft Reddit. One can look at this creation for hours and still not understand exactly how it was created.

Nevertheless, this optical illusion can be viewed here.

