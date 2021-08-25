Top 5 Minecraft life hacks for beginners

A decade after its release, Minecraft has become the most selling game of all time. Every day many new players create a world for the first time. They soon get used to game controls, crafting recipes, mining resources, and so on.

Even after making progress, there are many features beginners probably won't know about. This article lists some amazing Minecraft lifehacks for new players.

These life hacks will definitely improve their Minecraft experience and help the players in progressing through the game.

Minecraft life hacks for beginners

5) Move multiple stacks of an item

In the early days, players will find themselves with many stacks of cobblestones as they will be mining for diamond and iron ores. Beginners will get bored of moving item stacks one by one.

Players can use a simple shortcut to move all items from their inventory to their chest. Press Shift and double left click on any item to move all stacks of that item from inventory to chest or chest to inventory. This shortcut also works with other storage, like hoppers, droppers, etc.

4) Use lava buckets

Get lava bucket from lava pools (Image via Minecraft)

Lava buckets can be an excellent source of fuel for beginners. With the newly added pointed dripstones, players can easily create lava farms in Minecraft. After accessing the Nether realm, getting lava won't be an issue.

One lava bucket can smelt 800 items in a furnace. It is the longest-lasting fuel in Minecraft.

3) Use carpets or slabs to prevent mobs from spawning

Many players would like to create a beautiful starter base to protect themselves from hostile mobs. However, dangerous mobs can spawn in dark corners and attack players. An easy way to prevent them would be placing torches everywhere, but that may look ugly.

Instead of torches, players can cover their floor with slabs or carpets to prevent mobs from spawning. Players can also hide light sources under slabs and carpets.

2) Use scaffoldings to build tall structures

Scaffolding (Image via Minecraft)

Scaffolding is the easiest way to climb up to tall heights in Minecraft. Beginners may not know about this wonderful block and end up wasting their time towering up by using blocks.

Players can craft six scaffolding using six bamboos and one string. Don't worry about finding a bamboo forest for bamboos. They can also be obtained via looting chests found in shipwrecks.

1) Escape fall damage

In Minecraft, players can use various blocks and items to prevent fall damage, like bushes, slime blocks, etc. One of the most common ways to escape fall damage is by using a water bucket.

Players can place water just before hitting the ground to prevent fall damage. This isn't an easy trick, so beginners will have to practice for some time.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the article's writer.

Want to stay updated with latest Minecraft content? Like our FB page for more news and updates!

Edited by R. Elahi