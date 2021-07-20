5 best Minecraft tricks for beginners

Minecraft is one of the top-selling games and everyday new players begin their journey exploring its blocky landscape. But rather than having a fun and playful experience, some of these players may end up getting frustrated by the game's complicated mechanics.

For a game with a simple, blocky aesthetic, Minecraft has an intricate system that challenges players to be resourceful. Players will have to protect themselves from monsters, keep their hunger in check, and build a base to store valuable items and loot.

This article shares some tricks for beginner Minecraft players who have created a survival world for the first time, in the hopes of easing their journey and helping them have a positive experience in the game.

Minecraft tricks for beginners

#5 - Learn to use hotkeys

Minecraft has a bunch of hotkeys already added to the game. In simple words, hotkeys bind actions in the game to the keyboard or mouse. There are shortcuts to switch items from the player's right hand to left hand, drop items, move stacks of items, and more.

Players who learn the hotkeys will be able to speed things up by executing tasks faster and saving time.

#4 - Stay away from darkness

In Minecraft, hostile mobs spawn at places with light levels below 7. While the sun is out, players don't need to worry about hostile mobs. However, they can spawn anywhere at night time. Players can prevent mobs from spawning by placing light sources.

Torches are one of the cheapest light sources in Minecraft. By surrounding their base with torches, players can prevent mobs from spawning.

#3 - The recipe book

The recipe book is one of the most helpful features for beginners in Minecraft. After obtaining a new block or item, the game unlocks all recipes related to it. Memorizing several recipes is a challenge and players can instead access the recipe book from the crafting menu.

#2 - Use a shield

Players can use shields to protect themselves from most kinds of danger. Beginner players may think shields can only protect them from arrows. However, shields can prevent almost all types of incoming damage, including creeper explosions and tridents.

#1 - Water bucket MLG

Like many other games, Minecraft also has a fall damage system. It also has many game features that defy the laws of physics.

However, regardless of the height from which the player is falling, they will take no fall damage if they land on water. Just before touching down, players can place water to survive the fall. This trick may seem too difficult for beginner players, but it's all about the timing and with a little practice, anyone can execute it.

