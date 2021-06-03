Top 5 most useful Minecraft shortcuts

Shortcuts or key combinations are a vital part of many games, and Minecraft is no exception. Over its decade-long history, developers have added many shortcuts to improve the in-game experience for players.

Minecraft has various in-game shortcuts to make things easier and quicker. Like standard keyboard shortcuts such as copy and paste, players can use in-game shortcuts to perform tasks as well.

This article informs players about some of the most helpful shortcuts available in Minecraft.

Minecraft Keyboard Shortcut 5 - Open debug screen [ Press F3]

Debug menu (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Press F3 to launch the debug screen while in-game. The debug screen is helpful for both technical and non-technical players. After launching the debug screen, a lot of information will appear on the screen, such as coordinates, FPS, game version, biome, number of entities, and more.

Using the debug screen, players can find out if the game is lagging or which area has fewer entities. Players can also use it to find caves and ravines, as the 'C' value becomes high when facing a cave.

Minecraft Keyboard Shortcut 4 - Enable chunk borders [Press F3 + G]

Press F3 + G to enable the chunk borders in Minecraft. A chunk is an area of 16x16x256 blocks. Usually, these are unidentifiable, but players can use F3 + G to make the chunk boundaries visible.

This shortcut is mainly used to make slime farms in Minecraft. After enabling the chunk borders, identifying slime chunks becomes easier.

Players can also use this shortcut to find ores efficiently since ore veins generate a certain number of times in a chunk. This can prevent players from mining the same chunk over and over again for an ore and move to a new chunk.

Minecraft Keyboard Shortcut 3 - Cycle between creative and spectator mode [Press F3 + N]

Writing commands to change game modes can get a little frustrating. Instead, players can use the F3 + N shortcut to cycle between creative and spectator modes in Minecraft. It is a new shortcut added to Minecraft in the 1.16 update last year.

Minecraft Keyboard Shortcut 2 - Move all stacks of an item at once

Moving stacks of items one by one can be time-consuming and boring to do. Some players may not know that they can move quickly with a few clicks. First, left-click any item stack. Then, hover over another stack of the same item, hold Shift and double click on it.

Minecraft Keyboard Shortcut 1 - Craft multiple items at once

In Minecraft. players can craft multiple items at once using a simple shortcut. Go to the recipe book and press shift + left-click on the desired item. Then, shift + left-clicking on the crafted item will automatically craft the maximum number of possible items.

Be careful while using this shortcut. Nobody would want to end up with ten diamond shovels or so.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

