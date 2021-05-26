5 best Minecraft Java seeds for 1.16.5 version

In the Minecraft world, the 1.16.5 version has come with some interesting spawning areas to get players started out in safe spaces and an abundance of items to aid them in their adventure.

To spawn in certain areas, players can enter seed numbers, which are codes used to create different areas throughout the land. Every area has a different seed. In the "Create a New World" area on the Minecraft home page, typing in a number in the "Enter seed number" section can result in players being spawned in a specific area throughout Minecraft.

1) 8638613833825887773

This seed is well worth the long string of numbers. In this world, players spawn on the border between sand dunes and a seaside grassland with open space. There are villages in both the biomes, offering players a true survival experience in Minecraft.

Along with the villages, there is a Pillager outpost on the horizon between the villages. The outpost can help players with honing their survival skills against the abundance of pillagers that live there.

Being next to the seaside also helps provide the player with a great source of water if needed, as well as different areas for fishing to obtain rare items.

2) 12542

Image via RockPaperShotgun

A short seed, the players will spawn a few blocks away from a village in the Minecraft savanna. There is plenty of wide-open space, along with hills that shoot upward on the horizon. This offers players an open space to build their home base or hunt for food.

The hills also offer stones such as cobblestone and granite, as well as the possibility of finding iron and coal for later use.

3) 2327370183894455166

For Minecraft players who greatly enjoy survival mode, this is the perfect spawning spot. The players are spawned a few blocks away from a Pillager outpost, where they can fight their way to victory and can even take over. There are towering mountains on one side of the outpost and lush, green forest on the other side.

Players are able to hunt throughout the Minecraft forest, mine in the mountains and claim the outpost as their home base.

Built the Pillager Outpost on my #MCPE Survival Realm today, that was added in the #Minecraft Java Snapshot yesterday! :D pic.twitter.com/4b2aMKLNJx — Minecraft News (@beta_mcpe1) November 22, 2018

4) 4868779681694657051

Image via Reddit

For a calmer Minecraft experience, players can spawn on a double island with a hollowed-out mountain, as well as their choice of what village to claim their own, as two villages are on either side of the island.

The villages offer a safe space for players, while the mountains can offer iron, coal and other stones which can be used for trading with stone mason villagers for emeralds and other items.

5) 135566897806298

In Minecraft, the jungle biome is one of the more popular biomes. It offers trees, grass blocks, vines and more. Spawning here also offers a jungle blacksmith village seed deep in the jungle. This can help players get a quick start in trading with villages by using the mining ability to get stone to trade with blacksmiths and stone masons. There is an added advantage of protection by being deep enough in the jungle.

There are plenty of lands to explore in Minecraft with many different things to find that players may not have seen before. In addition to these five spawns, plenty more can be found throughout.

There are seeds for players who love survival mode and fighting their way to victory, and even those who enjoy creativity and creating their dream house and village, there is a seed for every player.

