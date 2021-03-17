5 best Minecraft seeds for deserts in 2021

Seeds in Minecraft can make a world of difference (literally), and that extends to the desert biome.

The desert biome is a classic challenge with hidden treasures. Deserts tend to be versatile, containing villages, temples, outposts, diamonds, ravines, cacti, and ruined portals. It may be that these features are more well-known because of the open and easy-to-scan landscape, but that makes life more simple in the Minecraft world.

These top village seeds will present players with all the features and a few quirks for each along the way.

Top five Minecraft desert seeds

Without further ado, here are the top desert seeds of 2021.

#5 - A simple desert village... with cats! (Pocket Edition)

This seed provides a charming, quaint desert village for mobile Minecraft players to enjoy. The village is abundant in resources and offers a good start to a playthrough.

Image via Minecraft

There are also cats in the village, which means that creepers aren't creeping nearby.

This is a fun seed that Pocket Edition players should all try out, perhaps with the intention of snatching a cat for the time being.

Seed: 2006386677

#4 - A village, a temple, and many horses (Java)

This seed spawns players in the forest, but no worries! The desert is a few steps away!

Image via Minecraft

This seed offers neat terrain, along with horses, and a temple (coordinates: -161, 71, 288) right next to a village (with a blacksmith).

Here are a few more perks:

A ruined portal (-308, 63, 636)

Village 1 (-139, 70, 822)

Village 2 (33, 64, 716)

Pillager outpost (100, 69, 341)

This is a perfect seed for those new to Minecraft and those looking to speed-run the game. It has everything to offer that a gamer needs and should be enjoyed.

Seed: 8678942899319966093

#3 - Desert Oasis (Java)

Here's a pleasant seed for all the players.

Image via Minecraft

This seed spawns players in a plains village surrounded by a desert. This is one of the more delightful seeds, as Minecraft players can experience life in the desert while having the comforts of a village.

The village also has a ruined portal available to use when the player is ready to trek into the Nether.

Seed: 1051939900539129555

#2 - Pillager outpost and desert mansion (Bedrock)

This seed spawns players near a pillager outpost stationed next to a mansion lying between a desert and forest.

The Pillager Outpost is well-guarded, but a resourceful adventurer finds a way! What’s your best tactic for not ending up like a pincushion? pic.twitter.com/0KE0AacXQS — Minecraft (@Minecraft) April 7, 2020

This is a daunting seed, but very rewarding. A lot of loot can be obtained from both these structures, but should be taken with some preparation.

Players new to Minecraft should do some research and practice their combat skills before entering the battlefield. Likewise, seasoned players should brush up on their moves.

Seed: 584841372

#1 - Strange savanna mountain + a touch of everything (Java)

Image via Minecraft

This seed offers a very tall, slim mountain (coordinates: -335.194, 64,-110.382) that stands in the midst of the desert sand.

The peak of this anomaly would be great for a house, since it would serve as protection from the scary skeletons that crowd below during the night.

Image via Minecraft

This seed also borders a jungle and mesa biome, two of the least common biomes in the game, right in the player's hands.

Here are some other great features of this seed:

Ruined portal (475.217, 70.5, 210.281)

Desert temple (-341, 66, -435)

Two villages in the neighboring biomes

Seed: -676569119515363

