Pillagers are one of Minecraft's most hostile mobs. They seem to just want to take control of the Overworld and especially dislike the peaceful villagers.

With multiple classes, abilities, and health bars, Pillagers will often surprise players who are not privy to the specifics. This article will allow players to be prepared for a raid!

Pillagers in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Raid Captain

A Raid Captain leading its patrol (Image via Quora)

Raid Captains are how players will receive the "Bad Omen" status effect, which will trigger a raid when players walk into a village.

Raid Captains will sometimes patrol the Overworld, at times running into the player's base. They are also found in the pillager outposts.

Pillager

A group of pillagers rushing the player down (Image via u/JohnX20x on Reddit)

Pillagers are the weakest of the illagers, using a crossbow to attack players.

Much like Raid Captains, Pillagers are found in patrols, pillager outposts, and raids. Players can easily handle them with Iron Gear.

Vindicator

A Vindicator staring at one of its victims (Image via u/Porthgeidwad on Reddit)

Vindicators are quite the terrifying illagers!

They carry an Iron Axe and can break wooden doors, actively looking for villagers to kill. They can only break wooden doors in Normal and Hard mode, however.

They also have a chance to spawn in patrols, though not in pillager outposts.

Ravager

A staredown between a Ravager and an Iron Golem (Image via u/AVGwar on Reddit)

Ravagers are one of the most dangerous mobs in all of Minecraft!

These big guys deal massive damage to players with their charge attacks and large knockback. Players must ensure they aren't on the edge of a large fall near ravagers, as they will knock players back five blocks!

Ravagers will begin to spawn at Wave 3 in a raid.

Evoker

An extremely HD render of an Evoker (Image via u/RobotPantaloons on Reddit)

Evokers are by far the most dangerous of the illagers.

They are spell casters that prefer to be at a distance from players. If they aren't charging a spell and are within ten blocks of gamers, they will flee!

Evokers have a fang attack spell that will deal massive damage in their near vicinity. They also will summon Vexes, which will hunt down players and are extremely dangerous.