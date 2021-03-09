Spiders in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

From their shrieks to their piercing red eyes that illuminate in the night, spiders are objectively the scariest mobs in all of Minecraft.

Players may think they know everything about these creepy crawlers. However, spiders have some cool mechanics that may surprise even the most experienced of crafters.

Also read: 5 things players didn't know about Skeletons in Minecraft

Everything players need to know about spiders in Minecraft

Spawning

Quick! Someone get the exterminator! (Image via Minecraft)

Unlike other smaller mobs in Minecraft, spiders need a 3x3x1.5 block high area to spawn. While this is a wider area than usual, spiders don't need a two-block tall area since they are shorter than the average mob.

Spiders may also spawn from a spawner located in a dungeon, which has a 25% chance of being a spider spawner.

Advertisement

Mechanics

Shown: A spider that has climbed up a high wall (Image via Minecraft)

Spiders are the only mobs that can climb walls. Thus, players are advised to have overhangs over any perimeter walls if they want to prevent a spider invasion.

In Hard mode, spiders have the chance to spawn with a status effect. The specifics of these status effects are listed below:

40% chance to have Speed

20% chance to have Strength

20% chance to have Regeneration

20% chance to have Invisibility

These effects do not apply to cave spiders.

More Mechanics

Here is a list of more spider mechanics:

Spiders do not attack players or Iron Golems during the day.

Spiders are immune to the Poison status effect.

There is a 1% chance for a skeleton to spawn on top of a spider, called a Spider Jockey.

Also read: How to repopulate a village in Minecraft