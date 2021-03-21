Finding slime in Minecraft is difficult as they have specific spawning conditions. Slimes are cube-shaped green bouncing mobs in Minecraft.

This harmless looking mob is actually hostile towards players. Slimes are one of the rarest mobs in Minecraft. These unique mobs can naturally spawn in three different sizes: one, two, and four.

Slimeballs dropped by slime are used to make sticky pistons and slime blocks. These blocks are widely used in Redstone contraptions. There is always a high need for slimes in Minecraft. There are only two ways to find slimes in Minecraft: Slime Chunks and Swamps.

Where to find slime in Minecraft

Swamps

Image via Minecraft

Swamp biomes are usually flooded with dirty water and have dark green grass. At night, slimes start spawning in swamp biomes. Slimes will spawn anywhere between height level 50 and 70 in swamp biomes.

To farm slimes efficiently in a spawn biome, players should remove all trees and make it plain for more spawn areas. Players need to keep moving around the swamp biomes, search for slimes, and use a looting sword to get more slimeballs.

Players must also make sure the light level is below seven. Slimes do not spawn in swamp biomes at higher light levels. The perfect time to farm slimes in a swamp biome is on a full moon night.

As per wiki, before spawning a slime, the game checks two factors:

If the light level is equal to or less than a random integer (from zero to seven)

If the fraction of the moon that is bright is greater than a random number (from zero to one)

If the conditions are fulfilled, and height is between Y 50-70, then there is a 50% chance of slime spawning in Minecraft.

Slime Chunks

Slimes have specific chunks in Minecraft called slime chunks. A chunk is 16 by 16 area in Minecraft. Players can press F3 + G to check the chunk borders. Slimes can spawn at any light level inside a slime chunk below height level 40.

Slime chunks are not that rare but finding them can be a hassle. Players can identify slime chunks if they see a slime spawning inside a cave. Press F3 + G to check the chunk borders and then mark the border using fences. These chunks are best for building slime farms.

Players can dig down to bedrock level and then make some spawning platforms under Y level 40. Cover these spawning platforms with torches so that other hostile mobs cannot spawn.

Place magma blocks below the platform and make a hopper minecart collection system. Players can attract slimes using iron golems. The simple slime farm by YouTuber Mysticat produces over 4000 slimeballs every hour.