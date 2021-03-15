5 coolest things to do with Redstone in Minecraft

Redstone is one of the most wonderful items that adds life and creativity to Minecraft.

In the game, things can be done in three ways: manually, semi-automatically, and fully automatically.

Redstone lets players build efficient farms in Minecraft. Players can automate and farm several types of mobs, items, and blocks.

Besides farms, players can also create amazing and fun Redstone contraptions like traps, roller coasters, slime block launchers, and much more.

Redstone is also very easy to find in Minecraft. Players can find plenty of Redstone ore by mining between Y level 0 and 16. Most of the Redstone components are easy to make and require commonly available items like iron, quartz, and cobblestone.

This list features the five coolest things to do with Redstone in Minecraft.

Top 5 cool things to do with Redstone in Minecraft

#5 - Piston Doors

Piston doors have been in the game for a long time. They are a must-have Redstone project for players who like automation.

A hidden door will appear before players with just a flick of a lever or press of a button. Players can easily integrate Redstone piston doors in their bases by using some sticky pistons and Redstone dust.

#4 - Hidden Stairs

Some players like keeping their base mysterious. Hidden stairs are an amazing way to protect bases from strangers on a multiplayer server.

In the video above, YouTuber Mumbo Jumbo creates an easy and quick hidden staircase using stairs, sticky pistons, and Redstone. Also, when activating the lever, the hidden stairs suddenly pop out of the wall.

#3 - Sorting Systems

Sorting systems become a necessity at some point in every Minecraft player's journey. Storing each item one by one in their respective chests can be boring and time-consuming, but a sorting system can easily arrange these items in Minecraft.

The sorting system automates the process of storing items inside the chests. Players can stand and admire how cool a sorting system is while automatically storing all the items in their chests.

#2 - Slime Block Launcher

Just like slimes, slime blocks also have a bouncy nature to them. When players jump from some high place on a slime block, they bounce off.

Redstone engineers used this feature to make slime block launchers in Minecraft, and this Redstone contraption launches players into the air.

Slime block launchers are very useful to elytra users in Minecraft. They can start flying as soon as they are launched in the air.

#1 - TNT Cannons

Every Minecraft player loves exploding and blowing things up in Minecraft. When bored, many Minecraft players tend to blow up villages or whatever comes in front of them. TNT Cannon is the coolest way to blow things up in Minecraft.

In the video above, YouTuber BlenDigi shows different TNT cannon designs. Players can easily build these powerful cannons and make holes kill mobs anywhere. But be careful while doing so, as a faulty TNT cannon can kill the player as well.