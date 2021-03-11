Redstone in Minecraft is used to make many systems, and is also used as catalysts for many processes.

The beauty of redstone is its versatility and ability to be molded into a machine or process that is unique to the player. Redstone systems can be as simple as pushing items with a piston or as complex as an automatic house builder; as carefree as a note block apparatus, or as aggressive as a TNT cannon.

It's all up to the player, and that is an amazing concept in Minecraft.

So, to recognize the greatness of players' creativity and redstone itself, here are the top 5 uses for redstone in Minecraft:

Top 5 Uses For Redstone in Minecraft

#5 Railways/Transport

Railways make it easier to travel in Minecraft, as it's much quicker, and minecarts with luxuries (minecarts with hoppers and chests) can be put on the railways to benefit the player.

One way to speed up transport is through activated and powered railways!

Image via Minecraft

Railways are also a great means of escape if monsters or other players have somehow managed to get inside the base or if there's trouble going on in an abandoned mineshaft. Railways can do a lot for a player and should be improved with the power of redstone to reach their full potential.

Advertisement

#4 Weapons and Home Defense

Home defense is an important concept in most worlds, and can be perfected with the key ingredient: redstone.

Arrow Flying from a Dispenser After Being Activated by a Pressure Plate; Image via Minecraft

Weapons for defending bases and other buildings can be designed to destroy mobs with hostile intent and players that are up to no good as well.

#3 Secret Stashes

Hidden rooms and secret entrances can be exceptionally entertaining to work into a base or special spot in a Minecraft player's world.

The excitement only increases when treasures and valuables are hidden inside. However, if a player is on a Minecraft multiplayer world or a LAN server, then it might be wise to take advantage of redstone and the contraptions that can be made with it.

One of the most common and simple secret entrances in Minecraft is hidden stairs, which can be found on YouTube, but for a less prevalent approach, players may want to integrate a hidden entrance.

Here's a tweet from @Minecraft showcasing the contraption:

Want to keep your treasures safe? Invest in a hidden door! Our accessible guide shows you how to keep your loot non-accessible to theives/friends alike.



↣ https://t.co/NZY5Q6ZfXH ↢ pic.twitter.com/IcKBHfuJJc — Minecraft (@Minecraft) September 14, 2019

This will be a great way to keep a player's beloved goods out of the hands of others. For more security, see #1 for redstone traps.

Advertisement

#2 Automatic Farming

There are two types of automatic farming that can be done with the help of redstone: XP farming, and crop harvesting.

XP farming is an automatic mechanism that kills a certain mob, leaving the experience and dropped items, which can be collected through a hopper.

Crop harvesting is an automatic system that farms crops so that the player can collect them with convenience. This can be especially useful if the player is busy with other tasks and goals.

XP Farm Set-Up

Automatic Harvesting

#1 Traps

Advertisement

Traps are extraordinarily fun to make! They can be simple or complex, but never fail if set up correctly. If another player is sneaking up to a Minecraft player's base with the intent to kill or steal, being met with a trap makes them think twice the next time they try.

Here is how to make a simple redstone trapped chest in Minecraft:

It's a Tweet! We mean, its a trap! We mean, it's several traps, in our guide to making traps in Minecraft! 🤯



↣ https://t.co/T3NaO9WEzZ ↢ pic.twitter.com/UMGRyQzUtv — Minecraft (@Minecraft) October 5, 2019

This is certain to fool all levels of players; even Minecraft veterans!