5 best skyblock servers for Minecraft in 2022

Skyblock is one of the oldest and most popular game modes for Minecraft. It involves placing players in a small patch of land in the sky with minimal resources. The objective of Skyblock is to expand one's position and proceed along with the vast void by skybridging across.

Many popular and public Minecraft servers offer the skyblock mode on their servers. Players can freely come and work on their skyblock adventures, alone or with friends. This article will list some of the best servers that have Skyblock as a game mode.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Minecraft: Top 5 servers that offer skyblock (2022)

5) LemonCloud

LemonCloud 🍋 @LemonCloudMC



If you're interested in being on a great team and you are at least 14 years of age, you can submit your application below!



Apply for Helper today at We're looking to hire more staff members over the next few weeks!If you're interested in being on a great team and you are at least 14 years of age, you can submit your application below!Apply for Helper today at forms.gle/f717Qg1fDxgAcZ… We're looking to hire more staff members over the next few weeks! 🎉If you're interested in being on a great team and you are at least 14 years of age, you can submit your application below!🍋 Apply for Helper today at forms.gle/f717Qg1fDxgAcZ…! https://t.co/zCAXhbLHnx

LemonCloud is a server that is relatively new as compared to some other servers on this list. However, it has established itself as one of the best servers around. This is due to the sheer amount of activities and game modes players have access to on the server.

One of these game modes is Skyblock. LemonCloud’s rendition of Skyblock includes features like in-game money, a leveling system, inventory, an ender chest, vaults, personalized homes, islands, minions, and more.

Server IP - hub.lemoncloud.net

4) OPBlocks

While OPBlocks is primarily an RPG-themed Minecraft server, it includes two other game modes, which are survival multiplayer and the belle of the ball, Skyblock. The version of Skyblock OPBlocks uses is totally customizable, with full-blown RPG elements and lots more.

Server IP - Java: top.opblocks.com

Server IP - Bedrock: bedrock.opblocks.com:19132

3) Foxcraft

Foxcroft is one of the oldest online servers in the game and has been running since 2011, the year the game’s full release took place. The server boasts a ton of different game modes, one of which is Skyblock. Just like other game modes in this server, Foxcraft’s rendition of Skyblock showcases custom features. In this case, players spawn on one block and keep mining it to reveal a different block made out of a base material like leaves, wood, or stone.

Server IP - play.foxcraft.net

2) Advancius Network

Advancius Network is a friendly server with a low average population that welcomes all types of players, regardless of in-game experience or skill. The server contains a large number of game modes and mini-games like Hide and Seek, BuildBattle, The Maze, and more. The server’s Skyblock is among the many on the service that has a rank system integrated into it.

Server IP - MC.ADVANCIUS.NET

1) Hypixel

Hypixel is one of the most popular Minecraft servers of all time. With thousands of players playing on the server on a daily basis. It features a ton of different game modes and mini games. However, Skyblock is one of its most-played game modes, possibly due to how accessible it is, and the popularity of the server.

Hypixel Skyblock was released back in June 2019. Since then, it has constantly seen more and more popularity on the server. Players can access the SkyBlock game mode by clicking on the NPC in the lobby that has “SkyBlock” written over it. The same can also be done by executing the following commands: /play skyblock, /play sb, or /skyblock.

Server IP - hypixel.net

Playing Minecraft with other fellow players on a public or private server is one of the best experiences one can have. While the game's single-player mode is a major contributor to its reputation as one of the greatest games of all time, multiplayer takes it to another level, as the same perks and experiences can be shared with a player's friends.

Edited by Rohit Mishra