5 best Minecraft seeds to play hide and seek 

Minecraft players can get all their friends together in one big game to play hide and seek! Players can generate a small seed, with a lot of good hiding spots.

Players have 30 seconds to go find a good hiding spot, and get themselves situated in it before the seeker comes to find them.

Once the seeker finds the player, the seeker will kill the player, and the player will respawn and wait for the next round to begin. There is a hide and seek game mode in Minecraft realms, but if players wish to just play privately with their friends they can input seeds to create their own.

The Minecraft realms hide and seek is like an extreme version of hide and seek. If players want to just play the basic game mode, they can conduct their own in a private seed with just a few people.

In this article, players will learn five of the best seeds to set up a hide and seek world on in Minecraft!

Best Minecraft Hide and Seek seeds

"Trippy"

(Image via MMapGaming on youtube)

If players type "trippy" into the seed box, they will spawn a pretty good seed for hide and seek in minecraft. All players will spawn in a decently sized snow biome that has igloos, houses, caves, and lots of other good hiding spots.

Players should remember the coordinates of the starting point, so when everyone is found the seeker can know where to go back to.

Taiga Hide N Seek

Seed: 2146942512

(Image via Minecraftseedhq)

When players type in this seed, they will spawn in the middle of a taiga biome. Across the river is a large village that has plenty of hiding spots for players. The thing that makes this seed good for hide and seek is what is under the village.

Under the village players will find a cave under two of the village houses. This cave has lots of tunnels and different directions that players can go to hide in.

Meteor Shower

Seed: -2084759484

(Image via Minecraftseedhq)

In this seed, players will spawn near a village that is right next to what looks like an astroid or meteor hole in the middle of the hill! Players can either hide in the village, or hide in this huge cave next to it.

The hole is pretty decently sized and more than one player can probably fit in there. The only problem is that it is pretty obvious this may be a player's first hiding choice.

Extreme Savannas

Seed: -1695166490

(Image via Minecraftseedhq) Enter caption

This seed will spawn players in a mix of extreme hills biome with a little bit of a savanna biome. Players will see a huge hill that kind of looks like a huge scary looking tower.

This seed is very good for hide and seek because of all the places in the mountain that players can hide in. Players should be cautious because there is lava around!

Desert Temples

Seed: -671258039

(Image via Minecraft Fandom)

Players will spawn next to a desert temple with a desert village nearby. This makes a perfect place to play hide and seek. There is also a cave nearby that players can hide in, and it is pretty large with lots of different turning directions.

